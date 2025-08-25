Gamuda and Gentari to jointly develop 1.5 GW of renewable energy capacity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian builder Gamuda and clean energy solutions provider Gentari will work together to develop around 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity to meet the power needs of hyperscale data centre players in the country, they said on Monday.

Through their subsidiaries Gamuda Energy and Gentari Renewables, the companies will develop solar photovoltaic power plants paired with battery energy storage systems, they said in a joint statement.

The hyperscale data centres are projected to require over 5 GW of reliable power by 2035, highlighting the urgent need to expand renewable energy capacity to meet the rising demand, the statement said.

“Malaysia’s digital economy is growing rapidly, bringing with it rising demand for reliable and sustainable power. Expanding renewable energy capacity is not only critical for meeting this demand but also key to driving long-term growth,“ said Low Kian Min, Gentari’s chief renewables officer.

Joshua Kong, Gamuda Energy director, added that with their combined strengths and bankability, they can support their data centre partners with a pipeline of renewable energy to ensure their facilities can operate with a reduced carbon footprint - REUTERS