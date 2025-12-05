GDA, Google.org on mission to empower Asean MSMEs to thrive in AI-driven era

PETALING JAYA: The Asia Foundation’s Go Digital Asean (GDA) and Google.org are expanding their focus to include preparing micro, small and medium enterprises for the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence-driven economy.

Backed by a US$27 million (RM116 million) commitment from Google.org, the initiative focuses on closing the digital gap for underserved communities – particularly women, youth, rural entrepreneurs and owners of small business.

Since its inception in 2020, GDA has delivered digital upskilling programmes to more than 200,000 individuals across all 10 Asean member states.

In 2025, with the global economy shifting towards automation and artificial intelligence, GDA is evolving its mission to equip Southeast Asia’s MSMEs with the knowledge and tools to adapt, innovate and thrive in the AI era.

GDA regional programme manager Hannah Najar said AI has the potential to unlock efficiencies, boost productivity, and create market opportunities for MSMEs.

“However, without inclusive access to AI awareness and training, small businesses risk being left behind. That is what we are trying to change,” she told SunBiz.

Hannah said the expanded focus is supported by Google.org’s AI Opportunity Fund, which marks a long-term investment into developing AI literacy across the region.

“For us, this means integrating practical knowledge of AI tools and responsible usage into its skilling curriculum, ensuring that MSMEs not only adopt digital technologies, but also understand how emerging tools like generative AI can be applied ethically and effectively to their business operations,” she added.

The digital skilling gap remains a challenge across Southeast Asia, especially for small businesses operating in rural or low-connectivity areas, Hannah noted.

“GDA addresses this by leveraging an extensive network of local implementing partners, ranging from civil society groups to government-linked agencies, to contextualise training and extend its reach to hard-to-access communities,” she said.

Google.org Asia-Pacific lead Marija Ralic said Google recognises that digital transformation is not a one-size-fits-all process. “Each community has different needs. That is why we work closely with regional partners who understand local barriers and can deliver skills training in culturally and economically relevant ways.”

Ralic said the results speak for themselves, as more than 90% of GDA beneficiaries reported a positive business impact from the programme.

“Participants saw improvements in customer engagement, sales growth and overall business performance. In Malaysia, one small enterprise reported a 40% revenue increase after adopting digital strategies learned through GDA training.

“In Indonesia, a rural woman entrepreneur leveraged e-commerce tools to expand her business beyond her local village. And in Thailand, a mushroom farmer-turned-online seller demonstrated how digital tools can open up entirely new income streams,” she added.

With MSMEs facing increasing pressure to digitalise and compete in a global market, they both noted that the GDA-Google.org partnership aims to build a strong foundation, not just for short-term gains, but for sustainable, future-facing transformation.

Looking ahead, Hannah noted that the initiative plans to scale its reach by expanding digital literacy programmes into AI-specific training, enhancing cybersecurity awareness, and promoting responsible digital entrepreneurship.

“This vision aligns with Asean’s broader digital integration goals and reflects the growing recognition that AI will be a core component of business competitiveness in the coming decade.

“The digital economy is evolving, and we want to ensure that MSMEs evolve with it. This means going beyond access to technology, we are building digital confidence, skills, and awareness that can help small businesses take charge of their futures,” she said.