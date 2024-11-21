Genting breaks ground on stem cell facility in Bali, Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Genting Bhd held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for its first stem cell facility, Fontaine Vitale, to be developed and operated by its indirect subsidiary, PT Astana Bangun Sejahtera, in the Special Economic Zone in Sanur, Bali (Sanur SEZ), Indonesia.

PT Astana, which is 56% indirectly held by Genting, was set up in collaboration with two other Indonesian parties, PT Sentosa Bersama Mitra and PT Bintang Graha Hijau.

The agreement to lease a 9,121 square metre plot of land on Lot H3B in Sanur SEZ for 30 years was signed by PT Astana and PT Hotel Indonesia Natour (the landowner) on Oct 16.

The state-of-art facility will serve both local and international patients seeking cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

Initiated by the Indonesian government as the country’s first medical tourism special economic zone, the Sanur SEZ project aims to develop a comprehensive health and wellness ecosystem with state-of-the-art medical facilities, specialised clinics, wellness centres, research institutions and supporting infrastructure to attract local and international patients seeking high-quality healthcare services in a serene and rejuvenating environment.

Fontaine Vitale will leverage Genting’s strategic partnership with Celularity Inc, a regenerative medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, to bring Celularity’s experience and proprietary technology in cellular and regenerative medicine, and Celularity’s products to the facility.

The four storey facility will be developed in two phases – a stem cell clinic will be established at the facility, offering advanced cell therapy services focused on wellness, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine using placenta-derived stem cells produced by Celularity in its US facility and second phase, it is contemplated that a manufacturing facility will be set up at the facility, where all cells required for use in the clinic or for supply to other hospitals and clinics will be manufactured on-site under the license and supervision of Celularity.

Fontaine Vitale will also showcase diagnostic products developed by companies in Genting’s life sciences portfolio, including enhanced imaging with AI solutions to help improve disease prediction and diagnosis as well as tools for early diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression in dementia.

Genting chairman and chief executive Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay said: “Genting Berhad is very excited to be part of the Sanur SEZ vision to be a world class medical and wellness destination. Our state-of-the-art cutting edge wellness and health centre, located next to the Bali International Hospital, signals Genting Group’s entry into the healthcare sector and our

commitment to bring to Asean the opportunities presented by our life sciences investments.”

Meanwhile, Genting president, COO and executive director Datuk Seri Tan Kong Han said the stem cell clinic, which is the core within the Fontaine Vitale facility, is expected to commence commercial operations towards the end of 2026.

“This clinic will be the first in Asean to offer placenta-derived allogeneic stem cell therapy, focusing on wellbeing, aesthetics and regenerative medicine. The stem cells will be manufactured in an FDA approved cGMP facility, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. This project reflects Genting Group’s commitment to pioneering innovative healthcare solutions and addressing the growing demand for advanced medical treatments in the region. We believe this facility will not only enhance the healthcare landscape in Asean but also position Bali as a key hub for medical tourism, attracting patients from around the world seeking cutting edge regenerative therapies,” he added.

Celularity founder, chairman and CEO Dr Robert Hariri said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Genting Group and PT Astana to bring placenta-derived allogeneic stem cell therapy to Asean. This partnership highlights our commitment to expanding access to advanced cellular therapies focused on wellness, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine.”