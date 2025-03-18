Give priority to strong relationships and teamwork

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

My journey at Sirim (formerly known as the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia, now known as Sirim Bhd), starting as a testing officer nearly two years ago has been fundamental to my leadership style. Through hands-on experience in various departments, including food product testing, I gained insights into our organisation’s core operations and challenges which has shaped my understanding of quality assurance, customer satisfaction, and the importance of continuous improvement.

My experience taught me the importance of empathy, communication and strategic thinking in leadership. I understand the diverse perspectives within our organisation and the broader industry, which allows me to make informed decisions that benefit our stakeholders. Furthermore, encountering and overcoming challenges throughout my career has strengthened my problem-solving skills.

Overall, my life experiences have instilled in me a deep sense of responsibility, integrity, and passion for driving positive change. These qualities have guided me in my leadership approach at Sirim QAS, ensuring that we can continue to uphold our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the testing and certification industry.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

We value individuals who bring creativity and innovation to the table, providing fresh solutions and insights that keep our team moving forward. Moreover, those with a strong adaptability and growth mindset are important, as employees need to embrace change, learn swiftly, and tackle new challenges with eagerness. By prioritising these traits in our hiring process, we can assemble a high-performing team capable of realising our company’s vision and mission.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

I foresee a significant evolution and transformation in the testing, inspection, and certification industry in the coming years.

Advancement in technology: We anticipate rapid advancements in technology, particularly in areas such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics. These technological innovations will revolutionise our testing and certification processes, making them more efficient, accurate, and adaptable to changing market needs.

Focus on Sustainability and Environmental Standards: The global focus on sustainability and environmental protection will drive the demand for testing and certification services that ensure products can meet stringent environmental standards.

Emphasis on Quality and Consumer Protection: As consumer expectations continue to rise, there will be an increased emphasis on quality assurance and consumer protection. Our continuously updated certification schemes and commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and impartiality will be crucial in meeting these evolving demands.

Digital Transformation: The industry is undergoing a digital transformation, with a shift towards digital platforms for testing, certification, and compliance management. We will continue to invest in digital solutions and technologies to enhance the customer experience, improve efficiency, and streamline processes.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

To embark on your entrepreneurial journey or career path, I believe the initial step is conducting thorough research into the current landscape and dynamics of your chosen industry. This lays the essential groundwork for success by offering insights into the business landscape, including its challenges.

Lastly, have the courage to embrace change and think critically about how you can improve from there. When starting something new, do not hesitate to take new chances.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

I believe we are indeed on the cusp of a technological revolution that has the potential to transform industries globally. The advancements in digital technologies, automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are reshaping the way businesses operate, innovate, and interact with customers.

Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital solutions, remote work arrangements, and e-commerce platforms, highlighting the importance of technology in driving resilience, efficiency, and agility in business operations. Similar to how we moved to digitalisation and implemented an online system to deal with our customers. It gave us maximum flexibility as we did not have to meet our customers face-to-face to solve their problems.

As a leading testing, inspection, and certification body, Sirim QAS International is at the forefront of this technological revolution. We play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, quality, and compliance of emerging technologies and digital solutions.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Fortunately, I had the opportunity to meet mentors who provided invaluable guidance throughout my career journey. Their strategic thinking and forward-looking mindset inspired me to become a more independent and responsible leader, shaping me into who I am today.

From them, I learned how a good leader would guide and inspire their team. Their mentorship has left a lasting mark on my professional career, moulding me into the capable and confident leader that I am today.

What do you want to see Sirim accomplish in the next five years?

As the CEO of Sirim QAS, I envision Sirim QAS accomplishing several key objectives for the next five years. I believe that they will be able to broaden their service offerings to cater to the evolving needs of industries, both locally and internationally. This includes enhancing our certification, testing, inspection, and training services to support various sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and beyond.

In addition to this, I feel that Sirim can focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our services. This may involve the implementation of advanced testing methodologies, digitalisation of processes, and embracing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain.

In five years, I aspire to boost Sirim’s reputation as a leading conformity assessment body globally which entails fostering partnerships with international organisations, expanding our presence in key markets, and obtaining recognition for our services on an international scale.

Overall, my vision for Sirim QAS is to solidify our position as a trusted partner for quality and conformity assessment services, driving innovation, and excellence across industries.

Best piece of advice you ever got on your career.

One of the most valuable pieces of advice I’ve received in my career is to prioritise building strong relationships and fostering teamwork. Collaborating effectively with colleagues, partners, and stakeholders is essential for achieving our goals and driving organisational success. By working together, leveraging each other’s strengths and communicating openly, we can overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve remarkable outcomes.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

Staying abreast of issues affecting our industry is a top priority to ensure we remain at the forefront of testing, inspection, and certification advancements.

It’s important we maintain our relationships with regulatory authorities and government agencies. I think that through all of the partnerships, I was able to gain valuable insights into emerging policies, standards and targets that impact our industry.

We should also actively engage with clients and partners to understand their changing needs and issues. I remember how we made a very big decision during the pandemic to change our service model to a one-stop based on customer feedback. I think that the changes are worth it because by adjusting our process to accommodate our clients who are leaders in their respective industries, we can anticipate disruptions and opportunities well in advance.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced and what did you learn from it?

I think the efficiency and delivery of services at Sirim QAS been a huge challenge for me. The industry holds a strong expectation for quick turnaround times on test results, creating a pressing need to meet these demands efficiently.

Over the past decade, we’ve made significant strides in this area by upgrading our testing machinery and elevating staff competencies, which has been crucial in improving our response times.

What I’ve learned from this experience is the invaluable role of teamwork and collaboration in overcoming challenges. Without the collective effort of our team, achieving our goals would have been far more difficult.

We’ve also learned the importance of innovation and technology in driving efficiency, but it’s the synergy within our team and our collaborations with partners like NDT Ventures and WebGeaz that have enabled us to truly excel in delivering excellent service to our customers. This journey has reinforced my belief that while technology and innovation are vital, teamwork is the cornerstone of success.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

The innovation that truly confounds me has been the rapid digitalisation of our operations at Sirim QAS. When I first stepped into my role as CEO, we were blindsided by the Covid-19 pandemic, which could have severely disrupted our work. However, the foresight to begin our digital transformation just before the pandemic struck was a saving grace.

All our systems had to operate online, from solving customer issues to conducting meetings with clients.

The ability to adapt and transform our operations virtually overnight showcases the incredible power and potential of digital technology to not only solve immediate problems but also to fundamentally improve how we serve our customers and operate as an organisation.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

With new regulatory compliance requirements, businesses will face increasingly stringent regulatory requirements related to environmental sustainability, carbon emissions, and resource conservation. Compliance with these regulations will become a priority, necessitating investments in sustainable practices, renewable energy solutions, and eco-friendly technologies.

In addition to more market demands for green products and services, I believe that consumer preferences are shifting towards environmentally responsible products and services. Businesses that prioritise sustainability and offer green alternatives will have a competitive advantage in the market. This includes adopting eco-certifications and labels to demonstrate environmental stewardship and attract environmentally-conscious consumers.

In summary, climate change policies will drive businesses towards greater environmental responsibility, innovation, resilience, and collaboration. At Sirim QAS International, we are committed to supporting businesses in navigating these evolving challenges and opportunities through our expertise in sustainability certification, environmental testing, and compliance services.

What are the top three factors you would attribute to your success?

Persistence. Persistence is crucial because it fuels resilience and determination when challenges arise. People who persevere in the face of difficulty acquire the resilience and persistence necessary to triumph over hardship and accomplish their objectives. It is the driving force that keeps me moving forward, even when the journey is difficult.

Positive mindset. Keeping an optimistic outlook is essential because it affects how I see possibilities and obstacles. With a positive outlook, I approach obstacles as opportunities for growth rather than insurmountable barriers. This mindset empowers me to stay resilient, embrace change, and find creative solutions amidst adversity.

Continuous learning. By embracing a mindset of ongoing growth and development, I open myself to new ideas, skills, and perspectives. This commitment to learning promotes creativity and innovation in addition to improving our knowledge and skills.