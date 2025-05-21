Ground Team Red Sdn Bhd launches private jet handling service

LANGKAWI: Ground Team Red Sdn Bhd (GTR), a ground services handler in Malaysia, has launched its private jet handling service at the ongoing Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (Lima 2025).

The premium service marks GTR’s strategic expansion into the VIP and business aviation segment, enhancing its comprehensive portfolio of aviation ground handling services.

GTR signed a memorandum of understanding with two strategic partners – Weststar Aviation Services and Sapura Aero Handlers. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah.

The agreements designate GTR as the official ground handler for non-scheduled flights, with a focus on private jets and military aircraft.

GTR CEO Musdalifa Abdullah highlighted the launch as a significant step in GTR’s growth trajectory.

“This MoU marks an important milestone as we expand into the non-scheduled flight segment, supporting the unique demands of private and military aviation. We are honoured to be the ground handling partner of choice for Weststar, SkyPark and Sapura Aero and look forward to elevating the standard of handling in Malaysia,” he said.

GTR’s new private jet handling service will leverage the company’s extensive operational expertise and nationwide presence to deliver premium ground handling services tailored to the exacting requirements of private and military aviation. The service will initially be available at key airports across Malaysia, with plans for expansion in line with market demand.

GTR said the launch during Lima 2025 underscores the strategic importance of this service expansion.

As the nation continues to develop its aviation infrastructure and capabilities, GTR’s entry into specialised handling services aligns with national objectives to enhance Malaysia’s position as a regional aviation hub.