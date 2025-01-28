Heidelberg Materials champions sustainability, innovation

KUALA LUMPUR: Heidelberg Materials Malaysia has embarked on a rebranding journey and reaffirmed its standing as Malaysia’s leading producer of construction materials while championing sustainability and innovation.

Formerly known as Hanson HeidelbergCement Malaysia, the branding exercise highlights the company’s commitment, supported by over three decades of involvement in Malaysia’s construction infrastructure.

Managing director Dan Ahern said this rebranding marks a defining moment for Heidelberg Materials Malaysia.

“Sustainability and innovation are now the foundation of every aspect of our daily operations.

“By combining our global expertise with a deep understanding of domestic needs, we are formulating transformative solutions that will positively impact our customers, communities, and the environment,“ he said in a statement.

Since 1992, Heidelberg Materials has established itself as the leading producer of high-quality aggregates, asphalt, and ready-mixed concrete in the country.

The company operates an extensive network of 16 strategically located quarries in addition to 17 asphalt plants and 42 ready-mixed concrete plants.

This robust infrastructure has supported landmark projects such as the Petronas Twin Towers, the Penang Second Bridge, and the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

The company has introduced evoBuild Low Carbon Concrete, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 40% compared to traditional materials.

This product is certified by Malaysia’s green certification body, MyHIJAU, and highlights the company’s leadership in sustainable construction.

“We are setting new standards in the industry by embedding sustainability into all aspects of our processes.

“Our low-carbon solutions and use of recycled materials directly empower our customers to make environmentally responsible choices without compromising on quality and reliability,“ Ahern said.

The company has also invested in continuous training, career development progra