Heineken Malaysia posts softer results. declares 40 sen dividend

KUALA LUMPUR: Heineken Malaysia Bhd posted a dip in earnings for the second quarter and first half of financial year 2025 (FY25) as softer consumer sentiment and cost pressures weighed on its performance.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q2’25), revenue fell 5% to RM540 million compared with RM565 million in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 9% to RM109 million from RM120 million, while net profit came in at RM83 million, down from RM91 million previously.

Cumulatively, the brewer booked RM1.30 billion in revenue for the first half of FY25, a 4% drop from RM1.35 billion in the same period a year earlier.

PBT eased 4% year-on-year to RM270 million, while net profit slid to RM205 million from RM214 million.

The group attributed the softer results to cautious spending, the timing of Chinese New Year celebrations and continued investments in its commercial and digital transformation initiatives.

Managing director Martijn van Keulen said the evolving market environment had tested the group’s resilience but reaffirmed its commitment to the EverGreen strategy.

“The first six months of 2025 have been marked by a dynamic and evolving market landscape. Although we saw a moderation in consumer demand following the festive season and more cautious spending, our focus remains clear as we are committed to delivering our EverGreen strategy,” he said on Friday.

The brewer has been channelling investments into its digital backbone, a transformation programme aimed at streamlining processes, harnessing data and driving innovation to secure long-term growth.

“We will continue investing in our core brands, by driving innovation and impactful activations that deepen connection with our consumers and leveraging digital capabilities,” Martijn said.

Despite the earnings dip, the board declared a single-tier interim dividend of 40 sen per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on Oct 30, with Oct 9 as the entitlement date.

On outlook, Martijn said Heineken Malaysia remains vigilant of macroeconomic uncertainties but is banking on digitalisation and consumer insights to stay relevant.

“Despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, we remain agile and forward-looking by harnessing the power of digital solutions and data-driven decision-making. This approach strengthens Heineken Malaysia’s long-term resilience to ensure we stay relevant to our customers and consumers in a dynamic market environment,” he said.

The group continues to align its operations with its EverGreen strategy, which seeks balanced growth through topline expansion, profitability and capital efficiency while embedding sustainability and responsibility into its business model.

Martijn stressed that Heineken Malaysia will continue working closely with the authorities to combat illicit trade through collaboration and market education.