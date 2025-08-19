Zelensky offers bilateral Putin meeting to end Ukraine war

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed willingness to hold direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to resolve the ongoing war.

The announcement came after Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump and European leaders at the White House on Monday.

Zelensky confirmed his readiness for what would be the first face-to-face meeting with Putin since Russia’s invasion nearly three and a half years ago.

“I confirmed -- and all European leaders supported me -- that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin,“ Zelensky said following the summit.

The Ukrainian leader faces growing pressure to make territorial concessions as Russian forces continue advancing.

Before the White House talks, Trump had urged Ukraine to relinquish Crimea and abandon NATO membership ambitions, both key Russian demands.

Zelensky, however, emphasised that he presented a detailed battlefield assessment during his private Oval Office meeting with Trump.

“This was the best of our meetings,“ Zelensky said in an official statement.

“I was able to show many things, even on the map, to all American colleagues regarding the situation on the battlefield.”

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed the summit focused on security guarantees rather than Ukrainian concessions.

Trump stated these guarantees “would be provided by the various European Countries (in) coordination with the United States of America.”

Zelensky stressed the importance of US involvement in future security arrangements for Ukraine.

“It is important that the United States of America gives a clear signal that it will be among the countries that will assist, coordinate and also be participants in security guarantees for Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian president indicated these security plans would be formalised within the next ten days. - AFP