Melaka authorities urge private premises to fly Jalur Gemilang for National Month

MELAKA: Local authorities in Melaka have instructed all licensed private premises to fly the Jalur Gemilang throughout National Month as a patriotic gesture to enliven National Day 2025 celebrations.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin confirmed the directive has already been implemented under the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB), with departments issuing notices to premises.

“This initiative will extend to all other local authorities in Melaka, and while no enforcement action will be taken, authorities will remind the public to fulfil their responsibilities as patriotic Malaysians,” he said after attending the MBMB monthly assembly at Dewan Taming Sari.

Rais emphasised the importance of displaying the Jalur Gemilang correctly, with monitoring to ensure compliance.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee deputy chairman Datuk Zulkiflee Mohd Zin and MBMB Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman were also present.

Rais noted growing public awareness in hoisting the flag, particularly in tourist hotspots like Bandar Hilir, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

“Insya-Allah, I am confident the spirit of celebrating Malaysia’s 68th National Day will remain strong among Melakans, fostering love for the homeland,” he added. – Bernama