Huawei Malaysia and local entities in AI, cloud and next-gen digital infra partnerships

PETALING JAYA: Four new strategic partnerships leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and next-generation digital infrastructure will assist in driving Malaysia’s digital innovation and ecosystem growth under memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed between Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhdm and local industry players.

The MoU were exchanged before Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Governor Lan Tianli on Friday. The signatories to the MoU will deploy advanced AI and cloud solutions to transform e-commerce platforms, logistics networks, government services and digital infrastructure nationwide.

TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd will work with Huawei Malaysia to jointly develop an AI-powered e-commerce and loyalty platform, combining TOGL’s industry demand insights with Huawei’s AI platform and advanced technological solutions.

Skyvast Cloud Sdn Bhd and Huawei Malaysia will jointly promote the Sovereign AI Cloud infrastructure using Huawei’s Ascend graphic processing units (the first deployment outside the China market), Kunpeng servers, cloud platforms and networking solutions. In this collaboration, Skyvast will lead the business development, application use case insights and go-to-market strategies within Malaysia and in the Asean markets.

In the logistics space, Huawei Malaysia and Tiong Nam Logistics Solutions Sdn Bhd will integrate AI and cloud technologies into warehousing and supply chain operations. Tiong Nam will oversee the design, construction and operations of logistics technology solutions, supported by Huawei Malaysia’s cloud infrastructure and AI computing capabilities.

For government digital services, Huawei Malaysia’s three-way MoU with HeiTech Padu Bhd and MY E.G. Services Bhd will explore AI-driven digital services for government functions such as immigration and transport. As part of this collaboration, Huawei Malaysia will provide Huawei Cloud platforms, AI capabilities, private cloud infrastructure solutions as well as project implementation support.

Gobind and Lan also witnessed MoU exchanges between Guilin University of Electronic Technology, Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah, Guangxi Minzu University and Tunku Abdul Rahman University.

These partnerships support Malaysia’s National AI Office’s strategy by accelerating AI adoption and advancing the nation’s digital transformation and aspirations to become a leading tech hub in Southeast Asia.