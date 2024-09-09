IBM: Malaysia can lead in ASEAN’s AI revolution

KUALA LUMPUR: Conducive government policies, including the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework and the Digital Economy Blueprint, have positioned Malaysia as a leader in AI innovation and adoption.

IBM Malaysia managing director Dickson Woo said that as Malaysia prepares to serve as chair of ASEAN in 2025, the country will be leading the region in scaling AI.

“These initiatives reflect the Madani Government’s proactive stance in nurturing a robust digital ecosystem, attracting global tech investments and ensuring that AI development aligns with ethical standards,“ said Woo.

“Such policies have accelerated AI integration across various sectors and paved the way for Malaysia to influence ASEAN’s digital future.”

He explained that AI’s potential to transform industries is already evident, with sectors such as banking and manufacturing witnessing enhanced productivity, efficiency, and innovation.

“Generative AI, in particular, is enabling businesses to automate processes, optimise resources and create new opportunities for growth.

“As AI becomes more integrated into economic strategies, the opportunities for job creation, higher efficiency, and sustainable development multiply, offering a pathway to a more prosperous and inclusive regional economy.”

However, the promise of a digital Southeast Asia can only be realised if there is a concerted effort to invest in talent development.

“By focusing on reskilling and upskilling the workforce in critical areas like AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity, Malaysia can ensure that its people are equipped to thrive in the digital age,” said Woo.

“Collaboration between governments, educational institutions, and private sector leaders will be crucial in fostering a digitally skilled workforce capable of driving the region’s AI agenda forward.”

In conclusion, IBM continues to support Malaysia’s vision of a digitally empowered future through initiatives like IBM SkillsBuild and IBMZXplore.

“These programmes are designed to reskill and upskill local talents in critical areas such as AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity.

“By partnering with educational institutions and non-profit organisations, IBM also aims to equip Malaysia’s workforce with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age, ensuring the country’s continued leadership in AI and digital innovation,” said Woo.