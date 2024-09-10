Is it more economical and sustainable to use EVs?

KUALA LUMPUR: Electric vehicles are gaining popularity, not just as symbols of modern technological advancement, but also for their environmental sustainability and potential for long-term cost savings in both operation and maintenance.

The key question remains: is it worth transitioning from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs?

Prof Dr Ishak Aris, a researcher at the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Putra Malaysia, said the shift to EVs is highly relevant today. He believes the trend will accelerate, particularly with the launch of affordable EVs by local manufacturers next year.

“Currently, the available EV models are imported brands priced above RM100,000. Once more affordable options become available, they will attract more motorists,” he told Bernama.

Perodua plans to launch an affordable EV by end-2025, while Proton is set to introduce its first EV model in collaboration with Geely as early as next year. This demonstrates the strong commitment of both local companies to the growing EV market.

Ishak noted that, according to data from the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute, there are currently over 2,500 charging stations across the country, including in rest and relax (R&R) areas, with this number expected to grow further.

He also believes EVs could become a viable alternative, fuelled by continuous technological advancements. These innovations are expected to lead to improved battery specifications, enabling longer driving ranges at more affordable prices.

Additionally, he is confident that access to spare parts and repair expertise will expand in the future, making EV ownership more practical and accessible.

“It depends on individual preferences – whether they prefer lower long-term costs and environmental benefits, or are more comfortable with conventional vehicle technology,” he said, adding that fluctuating petrol and diesel prices are key factors driving the transition to EVs.

Meanwhile, Aaron Kee, chief business officer of Carsome Group, an online used car platform, said that both EVs and traditional ICE vehicles will continue to be used for a considerable period.

He said this is due to differences in regional infrastructure, as well as varying user preferences and market readiness.

He said it is still too early to forecast the resale value of electric vehicles, as EV adoption is still in its infancy, while conventional cars have a proven track record for retaining value.