Itmax System bags 15-year smart parking contract from Tangkak District Council

PETALING JAYA: Itmax System Bhd, a company primarily involved in the supply, installation and provision of public space networked systems, announced today that subsidiary Southmax Sdn Bhd has been appointed as smart parking operator by Tangkak District Council (MDT) to manage 5,113 street parking bays.

The contract, effective from Sept 1, will be for 15 years. Similar to Itmax’s other smart parking contracts, it will be operated under a revenue-sharing model, with Southmax receiving 70% of the revenue generated from parking collections and parking compounds in MDT.

Itmax System managing director/CEO William Tan Wei Lun said, “We are delighted to secure our third smart parking contract in Johor. This marks another significant step for us in expanding our smart city solutions. By leveraging our integrated technology suite, we aim to provide an efficient and user-friendly parking management solution for the Tangkak district. Our focus will remain on enhancing operational efficiency for local councils and improving the parking experience for users.”

“Our application, Parkmax@JOHOR, plays a key role in the digitalisation of parking operations in Johor. Through continuous promotion and public education, we have observed increased users and awareness of parking fee payments, with a growing traction since the launch of our smart parking system. As we continue to build on our momentum, we look forward to expanding our smart parking solution to cities across Johor state,” he added.