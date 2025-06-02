JACCS acquires 49% stake in Carsome Capital

PETALING JAYA: Carsome Group Inc, Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform, and JACCS Co Ltd (Japan Consumer Credit Service), a global consumer finance company and member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, has partnered via Carsome Capital Sdn Bhd, the financing arm of Carsome.

As part of this strategic partnership, JACCS will invest into Carsome Capital and will own a 49% stake.

Carsome Group will continue to hold a majority 51% stake.

The partnership will combine JACCS’ longstanding expertise and international resources with Carsome Capital’s ecosystem and local know-how, in order to introduce tailored financing solutions in Malaysia, with an emphasis on underserved segments.

The partnership will also facilitate knowledge transfer to optimise risk assessments, enhance credit governance, and implement best practices that strengthen financial sustainability and portfolio performance.

“Carsome is honoured to partner with JACCS, a global consumer finance company. They mark their strategic entry into Malaysia through our partnership,” said Carsome Group co-founder and CEO Eric Cheng.

“By combining JACCS’s extensive expertise with Carsome’s ecosystem, we aim to redefine the mobility financing experience, empowering communities and driving economic growth across the region.”

“We have carefully evaluated the automotive and financing landscape across Southeast Asia, and are excited about the

long-term growth potential in this region,” said JACCS president and representative director Ryo Murakami (pic).

“We believe Carsome is an ideal partner for us with the potential to drive growth and transformation in the region, starting with Malaysia, and

then to other Southeast Asian markets.

“Our investment in Carsome Capital underscores our confidence in this partnership and our commitment to creating long-term value in the automotive financing industry.”

Carsome Capital Malaysia managing director Nicholas Wong said: “This collaboration allows us to continue serving unserved and underserved markets here in Malaysia, a segment that has always been at the heart of what we do.

“We are excited to work with JACCS to introduce additional capabilities and technologies, such as artificial intelligence-driven credit assessments, to expand access to financing to dealers

who purchase wholesale inventory from us to sustain their business, as well as end-customers who put their trust in our vehicles.”

Founded in Hakodate, Japan, in 1954, JACCS is a trusted name in consumer finance Japan and globally, offering a wide range

of solutions ranging from

credit cards to auto and housing loans.

A member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), JACCS has established a strong presence in Japan and Asean growth markets, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia.