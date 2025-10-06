KDEB, HMA Digital team up to launch Malaysia’s first smart 5-in-1 revending machine to boost recycling

SHAH ALAM: KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd, through its subsidiary KDEB Services Sdn Bhd, has partnered with HMA Digital Malaysia to launch the country’s first artificial intelligence-powered Smart 5-in-1 Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), introducing a new technology-driven approach to recycling in Selangor.

KDEB Waste Management managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir said the initiative is aimed at raising Selangor’s recycling rate to 15% this year under Rancangan Selangor Pertama.

“Today we are taking another step forward by using smart artificial intelligence through a reverse vending machine, which people can use 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he said at the launch today.

The machine, which accepts plastics, paper, cartons, aluminium cans and used cooking oil, is designed with smart sensors to prevent fraud. “If someone tries to put water in the oil or put stones in a bottle to increase weight, the machine will detect and reject it,” Ramli explained.

Users register via their phone number and e-wallet or bank account, deposit recyclables into the designated slots, and receive instant rewards credited directly to their accounts.

“Just now, someone recycled items worth RM38, and they were transferred straight away,” Ramli noted.

He said the goal is to make recycling more accessible and rewarding. “No need to wait for collectors or travel far to recycling centres. Just bring your items to an RVM and it will be processed instantly. This will change lifestyles and encourage more people in Selangor to recycle consistently.”

KDEB Waste Management plans to roll out 100 units of the Smart RVM across Selangor by the first quarter of 2026. “Our target is 100 units in the next six months, located at government offices, supermarkets, community halls, mosques, churches, temples and other public areas so that people can access them easily,” Ramli said.

Each machine can process up to 750kg of recyclables daily. Once full, an automatic alert will be sent to KDEB’s collection team to clear the load.

Addressing concerns about illegal dumping at recycling bins, Ramli stressed that the Smart RVM will only accept designated items. “This is for materials that can be recycled into new by-products, not for bulky items or garbage. Waste is not dirty, waste is money. It is a resource that can generate income for households and reduce our reliance on landfills,” he said.

The state is already investing in other initiatives to cut landfill dependency, including the development of a waste-to-energy plant in Jeram by Worldwide Holdings. According to Ramli, recycling can ease the burden. “If we recycle even 10%, that is 10% of total waste avoided from being dumped in landfills or burned for energy. The higher the rate of recycling, the better for the whole industry in terms of cost savings,” he said.

Pricing for recyclables deposited into the RVM will follow market rates. “It does not make sense to fix the price because demand fluctuates. Sometimes plastic is in demand, sometimes aluminium. Our team will monitor the average price weekly, and users will always get fair value, never below the market rate,” Ramli said.

The machines are also fitted with a closed-circuit television system to deter vandalism.

“If anyone tries to damage the machine, their face and vehicle number will be captured. This is an investment to benefit everyone, and we hope the public will use it responsibly,” Ramli said.