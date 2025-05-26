GEORGETOWN: Main market-listed leading engineering solutions provider, Kobay Technology Bhd’s net profit decreased 87.14% to RM705,000 for the third quarter (Q3 ended March 31, 2025 (FY25) from RM5.48 million posted in the same quarter last year due to intensified pricing competition and changes in the overall product mix.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM81.4 million compared to RM87.8 million posted in Q3 FY24 due to a shift in sales towards a lower-margin product mix and subdued market demand for higher-margin products during the quarter.

For the nine-month (9M) period, Kobay recorded an 8.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, reaching RM257.3 million compared to RM237.8 million in the 9M of FY24.

The growth was primarily driven by commendable growth in the manufacturing segment, which saw a 10.9% YoY rise in revenue to RM164.2 million in 9M FY25, up from RM148.1 million in 9M FY24.

Higher sales orders across the core mainly propelled this improvement in manufacturing business units, though this was partially offset by a softer demand for higher-margin products and the incubating project, which contributed substantially, resulting in a lower margin recorded.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the manufacturing segment rose by 2.7% YoY to RM11.7 million, versus RM11.4 million in 9M FY24.

Reflecting the top-line performance, the group’s net profit for 9M FY25 saw a modest climb of 0.9% YoY to RM10.2 million vis-à-vis RM10.1 million in 9M FY24.

Managing Director and CEO Datuk Seri Koay Hean Eng said the company’s 9M FY25 results highlight the group’s resilience amid a challenging and volatile operating environment, characterised by tariffs, export controls, and supply chain restrictions that continue to affect the global economy.

He said this policy uncertainty complicates investment and manufacturing decisions, potentially impacting long-term capacity planning.

On a brighter note, Koay said the global semiconductor industry continues to show vitality, with the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reporting an 18.8% YoY increase in global semiconductor sales to US$167.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) also projects the industry to reach approximately US$697 billion this year, an 11.2% surge.

“Against this backdrop, the group is actively advancing its diversification efforts into the contract manufacturing (CM) services as part of our broader strategic approach to adapt to market conditions.

“These efforts, combined with investments in advanced manufacturing technologies, are expected to drive long-term growth and stabilise performance on a YoY basis.

“Alongside these efforts, we remain optimistic about the prospects of our property development division. This outlook is fuelled by ongoing infrastructure projects, government initiatives, and a revival in tourism activity, all expected to bolster property markets in key locations such as Langkawi and Penang.

“Moving forward, we intend to time upcoming product launches to align with evolving buyer trends while exercising prudent risk management and maintaining operational discipline.

“Our pharmaceutical and healthcare division expects steady demand in the future, supported by growing health awareness, preventive care trends, and demographic changes such as an ageing population.

“Nevertheless, inflation and rising living costs may weigh on consumer appetite soon. To navigate this, we are expanding our product range, exploring new market segments such as high-margin niche medical products, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening our digital marketing efforts to enhance brand presence.

“As we progress, we will prioritise agility and responsiveness as essential for navigating an increasingly complex and dynamic market landscape. By remaining adaptable and proactive, we aim to manage challenges effectively while building sustainable growth over time,“ Koay said.