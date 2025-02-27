Kyndryl, LifeTech collaborate to reinforce cybersecurity landscape in Malaysia, Asean

PETALING JAYA: Kyndryl, a global information technology infrastructure services provider, and LifeTech Group Sdn Bhd are reinforcing Malaysia’s and Asean’s cybersecurity landscape with a newly launched, advanced security operations centre (SOC) solution, aiming to combat evolving cyber threats in an increasingly artificial intelligence-driven world.

Kyndryl Malaysia and Indonesia managing director Effendi Azmi Hashim emphasised the urgency of cybersecurity as data centres and cloud adoption expand rapidly across Malaysia.

“Recognising the rising number of cyber attacks, both from domestic and international sources, Kyndryl and LifeTech are positioning our managed SOC services as a cost-effective and proactive solution for organisations across various sectors, including financial institutions and government agencies,” he said in a media briefing on Malaysia’s first in-country SOC in public cloud today.

Effendi said cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, with AI being used to launch high-frequency attacks.

“The need for a four-pronged approach is essential which is to anticipate, protect, withstand, and recover. Unlike traditional cybersecurity models that focus on reacting to incidents, modern SOCs leverage automation and AI-driven threat intelligence to counteract attacks before they happen,” he said.

He noted that the collaboration between Kyndryl and LifeTech brings global expertise and local execution, ensuring that cybersecurity solutions align with Malaysia’s upcoming data cloud policy and regulatory requirements.

“The increasing reliance on cloud computing and AI-driven solutions has raised concerns over data security, prompting regulators like Bank Negara Malaysia to tighten cybersecurity guidelines. The introduction of Malaysia’s data cloud policy and the establishment of a data commission will further enforce compliance and data residency requirements, ensuring that critical data remains protected within national borders.

“Our in-country SOC is designed to align with these regulations, offering businesses a secure infrastructure without compromising operational efficiency,” Effendi said.

With Malaysia taking on the Asean chairmanship, he highlighted that cybersecurity will be a key focus in regional cooperation. “The managed SOC model, which offers scalability and cost efficiency, is anticipated to drive wider adoption among businesses looking for robust cyber defences without heavy upfront investments.”

Looking ahead, Effendi said Malaysia’s leadership in Asean presents an opportunity to drive regional cybersecurity collaboration.

“With cyber threats becoming a cross-border concern, the establishment of shared security frameworks and intelligence-sharing initiatives among Asean nations could help mitigate risks more effectively. Kyndryl and LifeTech’s partnership sets a precedent for future investments in cybersecurity infrastructure, reinforcing Malaysia’s role as a digital security hub in the region.”

By integrating cutting-edge automation and analytics, the newly launched SOC will enable businesses to proactively mitigate cyber risks while reducing the costs associated with on-premises security infrastructure.

The initiative will transition organisations from basic security operations to more advanced capabilities such as proactive risk mitigation planning, perception management, and continuous security enhancement.

Zero Trust security models will be implemented to safeguard critical business assets, ensuring robust identity, endpoint, and cloud protection.

The SOC will also provide a comprehensive lifecycle approach to cyber threat management, covering risk assessments, compliance, and enhanced threat visibility. Advanced detection, automated response mechanisms, and forensic analysis capabilities will be integrated to improve incident management.