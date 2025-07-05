Life Water plans smart manufacturing line in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Life Water Bhd, a homegrown bottled water manufacturer, is currently in the midst of setting up an additional drinking water manufacturing line at its existing Sandakan Sibuga Plant 1.

This development forms part of the company’s expansion strategy outlined in its Initial Public Offering (IPO) prospectus.

The new manufacturing line is expected to be operational in the second half of 2025 and will boost the company’s annual drinking water production capacity by an additional 178 million litres.

With the recent commencement of its Keningau Plant, Life Water’s current annual drinking water production capacity stands at 448 million litres.

Upon completion of the new line at Sandakan Sibuga Plant 1, the group’s total capacity will increase to 626 million litres per annum.

The capital expenditure for this project is approximately RM19.0 million.

“The upcoming line not only supports our growth plans but is also designed with sustainability and efficiency at its core,” Life Water managing director Liaw Hen Kong said.

“It underscores our commitment to adopting Industry 4.0 practices, while continuing to deliver quality drinking water to more Malaysians.

“In line with Industry 4.0 practices, the new manufacturing line will be equipped with automated systems to enhance operational efficiency.

“With smart control systems and energy-efficient technology in place, the company anticipates substantial utility savings – estimated at 29,700 tonnes of water and 215,424 kWh of energy per year.

“The new line will also support our bottle light-weighting efforts, allowing the company to reduce plastic usage and lower overall carbon emissions throughout the production

and distribution process,” Liaw said.

“These improvements are part of our broader strategy to scale up responsibly and contribute to a low-carbon, resource-efficient future.”

This expansion marks another important step in Life Water’s journey to scale up its operations responsibly and sustainably, in line with growing consumer demand and the company’s long-term vision.