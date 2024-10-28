Local institutional investors net buyers on Bursa last week with RM244.6 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Local institutional investors net bought RM244.6 million equities on Bursa Malaysia last week after net selling the week before.

In its fund flow report for the week ending Oct 25, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF) said, however, local retail investors continued to net sell equities totalling RM48.4 million last week.

“Local retail investors and institutional investors saw increases in the average daily trading volume by 2.2% and 1.8% respectively,” it said.

Meanwhile foreign investors returned to their selling stance, disposing of RM196.2 million of equities on Bursa Malaysia net.

“They only net bought on Monday and Tuesday at RM39.1 million and RM107.6 million respectively but net sold from Wednesday to Friday. The largest net outflow occurred on Thursday, amounting to RM230.3 million,” MIDF said.

The sectors that recorded the highest net foreign inflows were construction (RM86.5 million), financial services (RM85.7 million) and healthcare (RM53 million). Sectors with the highest net foreign outflows were utilities (RM266.9 million), technology (RM50.9 million) and telecommunications & media (RM45.7 million).

“The average daily trading volume showed a decline among foreign investors by 19.6%,” it said.

Regionally, MIDF reported an exodus of foreign funds from Asia which extended into its fourth week, totalling US$1.24 billion.

“Out of the eight countries that we track, only Taiwan recorded net foreign inflows while the rest saw net foreign outflows,” it said, adding that foreign investors net bought US$869 million of equities in Taiwan last week. Bernama