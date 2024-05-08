Mah Sing completes acquisition of M Legasi in Semenyih, 500-acre masterplanned freehold township

KUALA LUMPUR: Mah Sing Group Berhad today completed the acquisition of the 500-acre masterplanned freehold township of M Legasi in Semenyih.

The project with estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM3.3 billion marks a milestone in Mah Sing’s commitment to expanding its portfolio and delivering quality townships to meet the growing demand for sustainable and well-planned communities.

The first phase of M Legasi comprises double-storey landed homes, with indicative price starting from RM546,800 and is now open for registration of interest. It aims to attract potential buyers from Kajang, Seri Kembangan, Bangi, and Seremban who are seeking more affordable alternatives outside the Kuala Lumpur city. This development of this land is expected to span 8 to 10 years.

In addition, Mah Sing completed the purchase of M Azura, a high-rise residential development in Mukim Setapak in June 2024. The sales gallery opening of M Azura is scheduled for this month. Indicatively priced from RM396,800, M Azura is Mah Sing’s third development in Setapak, following the success of the fully sold M Adora and M Astra. It is anticipated that M Azura will benefit from the spillover demand from these projects. Acquired for RM74.3 million in December 2023, the project boasts an estimated GDV of RM508 million.

The Group also completed the purchase of M Tiara 2 in June 2024, a township featuring double-story terrace and double-storey cluster homes, with indicative price starting from RM771,600. Acquired in April 2024 for RM103.7 million, the development has an estimated GDV of RM1.45 billion.

Since 2023, Mah Sing has been on an active land acquisition drive, acquiring M Legasi in Semenyih and M Azura in Setapak in 2023. Subsequently, the Group acquired M Tiara 2 in Johor Bahru and MSS Business Park in 2024. In May 2024, Mah Sing also earmarked a 150-acre land in Bangi for the Mah Sing DC Hub@Southville City.