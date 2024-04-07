Malaysia aims to reduce carbon intensity against GDP by up to 45% by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has set an ambitious target to reduce the nation’s carbon intensity against gross domestic product by up to 45% by 2030, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Ministry’s deputy secretary-general, Datuk Nor Hayati Awang.

This, she added, is in line with the global goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, where climate change awareness is rising globally as shown by demands for sustainable solutions.

The ministry, she stressed, is giving due to focus to the importance of societal awareness in regard to the profound impact of collective actions on the environment.

“Although Malaysia’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is only 0.69%, the government remains committed to reducing national carbon emissions,” she said at the launch of Carbon Neutral Computing Services (CNCS) jointly organised by Hewlett-Packard (HP) and ICT Zone Asia Bhd here today.

Nor Hayati said the goal is to achieve net-zero GHG emissions while balancing economic needs and public welfare.

“NRES aims to identify and encourage affordable solutions that benefit the masses, even amid economic uncertainties,” she added.

She said the top priorities include the Nationally Determined Contributions Roadmap and Long-term Low Emissions Development Strategies.

“These policies will guide Malaysia towards net-zero GHG emissions, which are designed to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” she added.

Nor Hayati said the widespread use of electronic devices has significantly transformed daily routines and business operations. “Technological revolution has led to a notable increase in electronic waste, where Malaysia must shift its focus from a linear economy to a circular economy to address this growing concern.”

She stated that the country has taken steps to embrace the circular economy through various policies, such as National Sustainable Consumption and Production Blueprint 2016, National Solid Waste Management Policy 2016, Malaysia Plastics Sustainability Roadmap 2021-2030, and National Cleanliness Policy 2020-2030.

“These policies push efforts for Malaysians to manage e-waste through circular economy concepts implementation.”

The launch of CNCS, she said, represents a significant step forward, where it aims to balance the carbon emissions generated by information technology devices through energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy sources and high-quality carbon credits that offset remaining emissions.

HP Malaysia managing director Alex Tan said HP strives to reduce the overall environmental footprint through this commitment. “This strengthens the company’s business with the most sustainable portfolio of products and solutions in the industry. As of 2023, HP’s carbon footprint was 27% less, compared to 2019.”

Under HP’s CNCS, he said, customers have two choices for reducing the carbon footprint associated with personal computers – “To the Door,” where HP PCs are delivered carbon neutrally to customers’ doorsteps, offsetting emissions from manufacturing and transport, or “Lifecycle,” ensuring PCs remain carbon-neutral throughout their expected lifespan, with HP offsetting emissions from manufacturing and transport.