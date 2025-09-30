Malaysia, China usher in ‘Golden 50 Years’ of ties amid robust trade and tourism flows

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia-China trade hit US$131.84 billion (RM555.7 billion) in the first eight months of this year, ushering in robust momentum at the start of the “Golden 50 Years” of relations.

China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing cited the figures as evidence of the thriving partnership at a reception in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of China, noting that tourist arrivals from the mainland reached a historic 2.78 million in the first seven months of this year.

“As a new chapter begins, we continue to write the story of renewed brilliance and shared prosperity.

“Let’s carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Malaysia, strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and bring more benefits to the peoples of China and Malaysia.

“Together, let us make greater contributions to regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity,” he said.

Ouyang said high-level visits by leaders of the two countries have injected strong impetus into the development of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

In April, President Xi Jinping made a historic state visit to Malaysia, during which both countries agreed to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, elevating the bilateral relationship to a new height, he said.

Apart from Xi’s visit, Chinese Premier Li Qiang was also in Malaysia to attend the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit in May.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also visited China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus 2025 meeting and attended the Victory Day Parade to mark 80 years after the end of World War II in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Ouyang said China’s 76-year journey has progressed from peaceful coexistence to deeper global integration and now towards building a shared future.

He said China’s foreign policy has evolved from safeguarding independence to fostering stability and advancing the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity.

China has worked with partner countries to promote initiatives such as the Belt and Road, the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative, which together have built broad consensus and strong synergy for unity, development, security and civilisational progress, he said.

“China will continue to share development opportunities with countries worldwide, including Malaysia, while working together to build a brighter and more prosperous future,” Ouyang said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, the guest of honour, joined Ouyang in toasting the success of their respective governments and the friendly ties between the two countries. Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching were also present at the reception.

Also in attendance included foreign envoys to Malaysia, political leaders, members of the diaspora community, as well as representatives of Chinese enterprises and international students in Malaysia.

In 2024, Malaysia and China celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, marking a special friendship between the two nations.

China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 years since 2009. Total trade between the two countries qas valued at RM484.12 billion in 2024, representing 16.8% of Malaysia’s total global trade of RM2.879 trillion. – Bernama