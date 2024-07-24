Malaysia has made great progress in attracting tech investments: 500 Global head

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a total of 9.48 million visitors from January to May this year, an increase of two million visitors compared to the same period in 2023.

500 Global managing partner Khailee Ng said tourist arrivals to Malaysia are increasing, highlighting why major global corporations such as Microsoft, Cloud AI and Infineon choose to invest in the country.

He said the nation has made significant progress by having the world’s largest production site of silicon carbides, with Infineon recording up to RM22.8 billion (US$5 billion).

“There are also projects from China, Europe, the United States, and other countries that are being set up not just in Penang but also in Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Events like this will also bring the community into the opportunities and insights of the Malaysian investments,“ he said in his speech at the opening of the Tech in Asia Conference 2024 today.

The two-day conference, powered by Mystartup by Cradle, as attracted tech enthusiasts, investors and entrepreneurs from across Southeast Asia. The event , underpinned by Mystartup’s commitment to fostering startup growth and innovation, is a pivotal moment for the region’s tech ecosystem.

The conference opened with a keynote address by Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd CEO Datuk Seri Mohd Yusof Sulaiman, who highlighted the transformative impact of startups on the Malaysian economy. “The role of Mystartup by Cradle is key in nurturing homegrown talent and supporting scalable business models through funding, mentorship and market access,“ he said.

Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association president Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai shared his insights on Malaysia’s semiconductors opportunity, which focuses on leveraging opportunities to enhance the industry and localising semiconductors in the Malaysian industry.

The conference features panel sessions and workshops addressing critical issues in the tech industry.

Sessions such as “Scaling Startups in Southeast Asia” and “The Rise of Malaysia Fintech Scene” provided valuable insights into market trends, regulatory challenges and growth strategies.

A recurring theme at the conference is the emphasis on sustainability, opportunities and inclusivity in technology. –