Malaysia’s official reserve assets at US$122.68 billion end-August 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s official reserve assets reached US$122.68 billion as at end-August 2025 according to Bank Negara Malaysia.

Other foreign currency assets stood at US$252.8 million during the same period.

The central bank provided this detailed breakdown following the International Monetary Fund Special Data Dissemination Standard format.

This format offers forward-looking information about reserve size, composition and usability.

It also guides on expected foreign exchange inflows and outflows for the federal government and Bank Negara Malaysia over the coming year.

Bank Negara Malaysia confirmed that Malaysia’s international reserves remain fully usable as at end-August 2025.

Pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits total US$14.75 billion for the next 12 months.

These outflows include scheduled government external borrowings repayment and foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills maturities.

The net short forward positions amounted to US$21 billion as at end-August 2025.

This figure reflects ongoing ringgit liquidity management within the money market.

Projected foreign currency inflows of US$2.73 billion are expected over the next 12 months.

These projections exclude interest income and project loan drawdowns following established practice since April 2006.

The only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets is government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year.

These government guarantees amount to US$417.1 million.

No foreign currency loans with embedded options exist within Malaysia’s financial framework.

The central bank also confirmed no undrawn, unconditional credit lines are provided by or to other central banks and financial institutions.

Bank Negara Malaysia does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis the ringgit. – Bernama