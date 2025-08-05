Malaysia sets sights on becoming Asean pharmaceutical and healthcare hub

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is setting its sights on becoming a halal pharmaceutical and healthcare hub for Asean, leveraging partnerships with India’s booming pharma sector as industry leaders prepare for the Second Malaysia Pharma and Healthcare Expo (MPHC 2025) in October.

The expo, to be held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur from Oct 7 to 9, is expected to attract over 100 companies, up from 70 last year, alongside policymakers, researchers and investors across Asean, India, Australia and South Korea. Organisers say the event will spotlight innovations in halal-certified drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biotech, regenerative medicine, telehealth and AI-driven diagnostics.

Malaysia-India Business Council general secretary Datuk Surendran Menon said trade between Malaysia and India stood at US$20 billion (RM84.6 billion) in 2024, but pharmaceuticals made up just US$96–$104 million of that figure, a sign of significant untapped potential.

“India is known as the pharma of the world, while Malaysia offers halal regulation expertise and a strategic Asean position.There’s strong potential in contract manufacturing, technology transfer and joint R&D, especially in halal pharmaceuticals and vaccines,” Surendran told reporters at a media briefing today.

He said Malaysia imports over 70% of its pharmaceutical products, and the government’s national pharmaceutical policy is pushing for greater domestic production, a move that could entice Indian firms seeking to expand into Asean markets.

He also pointed to India’s own 200 million-strong Muslim population as an untapped market for halal pharma products manufactured in Malaysia.

“Even if we tap just 50 million of that halal market in India, it’s far larger than our domestic market here. Halal-certified medicines made in Malaysia could be exported not just across Asean but also back into India itself,” he said.

This strategy, he added, would allow two-way investment flows, Indian companies bringing R&D and cost efficiencies to Malaysia, while Malaysian firms could set up manufacturing or joint ventures in India.

Asean-India Economic Council chairman Datuk Ramesh Kodammal said Malaysia stands to benefit from India’s US$50 billion pharmaceutical export industry, particularly as Asean and India review their free trade agreement, which has been in place for 11 years.

“If we work closely with India, we will have a lot of benefit,” he said, adding Malaysia has a great advantage of re-exporting with these Indian companies for the Asean market a huge market of 700 million people.

Ramesh confirmed 40 Indian companies are slated to participate in MPHC 2025, alongside Asean, Australian and South Korean firms.