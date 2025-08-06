Pengkalan Kubor ICQS ferry service suspended for 3 days

KOTA BHARU: The Sri Tanjung 1 ferry service at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Pengkalan Kubor will be temporarily closed for three days starting tomorrow.

The Kelantan Immigration Department announced the suspension in a statement today.

Travellers are advised to use alternative routes via Rantau Panjang ICQS or Bukit Bunga ICQS during this period.

“The public is advised to use alternative routes and plan their journey to avoid any inconvenience,” the statement read. – Bernama