Malaysia will contribute substantially to global sustainability efforts: Liew

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will contribute substantially to global sustainability efforts as the country continues to build on both economic progress and environmental stewardship, said Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

He said national policies are evolving to meet international sustainability standards, creating a foundation for long-term economic resilience.

“Miti’s approach integrates quality, innovation, and sustainability, ensuring that Malaysia remains competitive while addressing critical challenges like climate change and resource scarcity,” Liew said at the International Conference on Quality and Innovation 2024 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

He highlighted several key frameworks underpinning Malaysia’s vision, including the Green Technology Master Plan 2017-2030, which targets a 45% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 and the Industry4WRD policy that promotes sustainable manufacturing.

“The recent Circular Economy Policy Framework for the manufacturing sector also signals Malaysia’s ambition to establish a circular economy, aligning with the country’s net-zero goal by 2050.”

Liew said these policies are not just steps towards compliance but represent a strategic shift in Malaysia’s economic landscape.

“Through sustainable investments, digital transformation, and green innovation, Malaysia is poised to lead in Southeast Asia’s green economy and contribute significantly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement targets.”

Liew noted Malaysia’s rising appeal as a hub for sustainable investment, with RM70 billion in green investments secured in 2023 alone. “This momentum underscores international confidence in Malaysia’s sustainable development agenda and signals potential for collaborative growth with global partners.”

Sirim Bhd, an organisation for standards, technology and quality advancement, inaugurated ICQI 2024 yesterday. The two-day conference gathers 245 participants including global leaders, industry experts and policymakers to discuss and drive progress in quality management and innovation.

Sirim president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Sabirin Arshad said that equally important is the company’s aim to build networks and encourage collaboration.

“Long-term partnerships are key to sustainable progress and this conference offers experts, decision-makers, and practitioners a platform to explore collaborations, connect, and work toward a shared goal of a sustainable future. Alliances formed here can drive transformative change in the years ahead,” he added.

Sabirin noted that ICQI 2024 will also navigate governance and ethics in the digital age, explore emerging technologies for a circular economy and the role of startups and small and medium enterprises in driving sustainable change.

Also present at the launch were Sirim chairman Datuk Khairol Anuar Mohamad Tawi, Sirim Academy president and chairman Norlin Abdul Samad and Sirim Academy CEO Nik Sazali Nik Hussin.