Malaysian food and beverage industry gains appetite for sustainability

GENTING HIGHLANDS: As a robust contributor to Malaysia’s national gross domestic product (GDP), the transformative and dynamic food and beverage (F&B) industry is already shifting towards sustainability, with consumers preferring and supporting pro-environment and sustainable products and companies.

Resorts World Genting (RWG) executive vice-president of sales, marketing, and public relations Spencer Lee said businesses have had to embrace and make sustainability a critical focus and integral part of their operations.

“In line with world sustainability trends, corporations are increasingly focusing on waste reduction, sustainable packaging, minimising carbon footprint through local food sourcing, and food customisation with healthier options for consumers, all while utilising technology and digital advancements to boost operational efficiency.

“RWG is very much vested in and geared towards sustainable futures and green economy development,” he said at the opening of the Genting Sustainbiz F&B Expo today.

To note, the domestic F&B industry recorded revenue of RM228.66 billion in 2023 and the amount is expected to grow at a compound rate of 7.95% from 2023 to 2027.

Lee said RWG is exhibiting its growing commitment towards sustainability by signing five memorandums of understanding over the next two days.

The pacts with Nestle Malaysia Bhd, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, PNH Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Farm Fresh Bhd and Aquina Trading Sdn Bhd will offer more sustainably sourced and healthier food options for RWG guests.

The MoU with Nestle Malaysia is for the supply of Harvest Gourmet plant-based products for MICE events and F&B outlets, followed by another with Fraser & Neave (F&N) to explore the use of 100% recyclable Tetra Pak-ed natural mineral water to reduce the dependence on plastic and single-use bottles at the resort.

RWG also inked an MoU with PNH Malaysia that focuses on upcycling food waste and transforming it from carbon powder into hotel amenities such as toothbrushes, hair combs and cutleries for use at the resort.

Further, on Day 2 of the expo, RWG will sign two more MoUs, one with Farm Fresh and the other with Aqina Farm.

The MoU between RWG and Farm Fresh involves a joint marketing campaign to promote nutritional awareness and healthy living at RWG, while the MoU with Aqina Farm explores the purchase of pineapples cultivated by B40 farmers.

Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said the Genting Sustainbiz F&B Expo, the first of its kind by RWG, reinforces Malaysia’s image as an international trade and MICE hub.

“Enhancing our position in the regional meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (Mice) sector is Motac’s top priority.

“A thriving MICE segment does not just contribute to our gross national income; it creates jobs, opens opportunities, and positions Malaysia as a premier destination for business and innovation,” he said.

Khairul Firdaus said this expo will welcome an estimated 3,000 visitors over the next three days and host 60 multinational and local brand exhibitors. He said each visitor represents a potential partnership and each exhibitor a possible breakthrough in sustainable innovation.

“The success of a trade and exhibition hub depends on the availability of high-quality accommodation, business spaces, restaurants, entertainment options, and leisure facilities. RWG excels in all these areas, making it an ideal location for promoting MICE activities and supporting our tourism goals,” Khairul Firdaus said.

The launch of Genting SustainBiz F&B Expo marks the start of three exciting days of free workshops, networking opportunities with top-tier buyers and knowledge sharing of the latest trends in F&B sustainable practices at RWG.