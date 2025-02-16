Master Tec secures RM107.75m contract to supply underground cables, conductors to TNB

PETALING JAYA: Master Tec Group Bhd, a premier player in the manufacturing and distribution of power, control and instrumentation cables, through wholly owned subsidiary Master Tec Wire & Cable Sdn Bhd, has secured a letter of award from Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) for the supply and delivery of underground cables and conductors for TNB’s Distribution Network Division.

The contract, valued at RM107.75 million, is for one year, with an option to extend for another year.

Master Tec Group CEO Tee Kok Hwa said, “We are honoured to be entrusted by TNB for this significant contract, reinforcing our role as a key partner in Malaysia’s power infrastructure sector. This award not only validates our technical expertise but also highlights our commitment to delivering quality and reliability in power cable solutions. As the nation progresses toward its energy transition goals, we remain focused on expanding our capabilities to support Malaysia’s evolving electricity needs while driving long-term sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

Looking ahead, Master Tec is well-positioned to leverage Malaysia’s infrastructure-focused Budget 2025, which has allocated RM16 billion for upgrading the national grid and RM300 million for the National Energy Transition Facility to drive energy efficiency and sustainability.

As outlined in Master Tec’s prospectus dated Dec 28, 2023, Malaysia’s ex-factory sales of wires and cables are projected to increase from RM9.61 billion in 2022 to RM11.21 billion by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 5.25%.

This positive industry outlook, combined with supportive government initiatives, aligns with Master Tec’s commitment to strengthening its position in the low- and medium-voltage cable market. Additionally, the strategic acquisition of Sediacom Sdn Bhd is set to enhance the group’s capabilities, allowing it to capture emerging opportunities in the power infrastructure sector and drive long-term growth.

On Friday, Master Tec’s share price closed at RM1.03, reflecting a market capitalisation of RM1.05 billion.