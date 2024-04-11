Matrade leads Malaysian delegation at China expo to strengthen bilateral trade, expand export markets

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will participate in the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai, from tomorrow to Nov 10.

Coordinated by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), Malaysia Pavilion aims to boost Malaysia’s export of products and services, opening avenues for Malaysian companies to gain visibility and explore growth in the Chinese market.

In a milestone year celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, Malaysia has been selected as the guest of honour at CIIE 2024. This recognition is part of the anniversary’s economic initiatives spearheaded by the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry, and underscores Malaysia’s commitment to expanding trade and fostering strategic alliances with China and other international markets.

“Matrade is dedicated to empowering Malaysian exporters by supporting their presence at premier trade platforms like CIIE. We are confident that Malaysia’s participation will bring significant value to both nations, fostering opportunities for innovation and strategic partnerships. Matrade’s involvement at CIIE underscores our commitment to establish Malaysia as a preferred global sourcing hub,” said CEO Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is expected to visit CIIE and officiate Malaysia Pavilion. This year, the pavilion will feature 16 Malaysian exhibitors among 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries, as well as Matrade’s strategic partners namely Bank of China (Malaysia) Bhd, Petroliam Nasional Bhd and Seri Pajam Development Sdn Bhd.

Key sectors featured at Malaysia Pavilion include electrical and electronics, agriculture, lifestyle, healthcare and services including ICT, e-commerce, creative content, business services and logistics services. Participating companies will benefit from Matrade’s comprehensive support, including business matching, market intelligence sharing and media exposure, aimed at amplifying their presence and brand visibility.

Through CIIE 2024, Malaysian companies will gain access to an expanded network, fostering relationships with potential customers and trade visitors, contributing to the nation’s economic growth and reinforcing Malaysia’s reputation as a dynamic global trading partner.