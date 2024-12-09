MDEC onboards 140 AI solution providers with RM1b revenue generated

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has onboarded 140 artificial intelligence (AI) solution providers into the digital AI ecosystem, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He revealed that these companies have collectively generated RM1 billion in revenue, highlighting AI’s increasing role in transforming Malaysia’s economy.

“AI is delivering measurable improvements, from boosting productivity in small businesses to enhancing efficiency in larger organisations,” he said at the Malaysia Digital Tech Adoption Summit: AI today.

Gobind said this will solidify Malaysia’s position as a regional leader in AI.

He noted that the summit provides a crucial platform for encouraging collaboration between SMEs, larger enterprises, and technology providers, driving AI-powered initiatives that can reshape industries. “The impact of AI adoption is broad. For SMEs, it can increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and provide access to advanced technologies, while larger enterprises can leverage AI to streamline operations and automate processes.”

Gobind said that as AI continues to evolve, so do opportunities for the workforce. “AI will create new roles and enhance existing ones, requiring more advanced skills. Our goal is to equip our workforce with these skills to ensure they remain competitive and future-ready.”

MDEC chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh echoed these sentiments, stating that AI adoption is about more than technology.

He said AI adoption fundamentally reshapes cultures and economies, with how AI accelerates innovation by improving information flow, personalising customer experiences, and enhancing product development across various industries.

“We are optimistic about Malaysia’s AI-driven future. The potential for growth, expansion, and diversification is vast. This summit is a significant milestone in shaping the national AI landscape and positioning Malaysia at the forefront of global digital innovation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysia Digital Tech Adoption Summit: AI, organised by MDEC, is the first in a series of events aimed at accelerating AI adoption across sectors. It reflects MDEC’s pivotal role in driving Malaysia’s digital transformation and aligns with the objectives of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and Fourth Industrial Revolution, targeting a 30% increase in productivity through AI-powered solutions.

Industry leaders, startups, and policymakers convened at the event, which provided tech providers with a platform to showcase innovations, foster partnerships, and explore new market opportunities. The one-day summit featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, networking sessions, and business matching, all aimed at promoting the widespread adoption of AI across sectors.