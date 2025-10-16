HKSTP x Tatler Fire Up the Hong Kong Founder’s Spirit with Steven Bartlett, host of ‘The Diary of a CEO’ Podcast

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Tatler called on the innovation community to “Keep Up with Steven Bartlett”, at an exclusive breakfast dialogue with the world-renowned entrepreneur and host of the popular podcast ‘The Diary of a CEO’. The dialogue is the latest special event from HKSTP’s I&T Powerhouse initiative, bringing together global innovation icons and thought leaders like Steven Bartlett to inspire and propel success.

Bartlett’s first business visit to Hong Kong comes just as the city’s global innovation status has reached new heights. This year, the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 ranked “Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou” as the world’s number one innovation cluster, ahead of Tokyo and San Francisco. Proof of this progress can be seen at HKSTP, where over 50 founders from park companies have been named to Tatler’s Gen.T Leaders of Tomorrow—a next-generation list celebrating young visionaries who are redefining the future.

The “Keep Up with Steven Bartlett” event saw the famed podcast host detail the ups and downs of entrepreneurship in depth. Bartlett charted his journey from tech visionary to media trailblazer, stressing the importance of being truly committed and focused. He shared: “There isn’t just one thing that drives me. It may sound crazy, but I think the game for me is really all about striving. It’s seeing a gap between where you are today and where you want to go. For me if I don’t strive for something then I don’t have stability, I’m extremely obsessed with my work. Ultimately, my lesson for everyone is to be yourself – if you want to work an hour day or all day, every day – then just be that!

Hilda Chan, CMO of HKSTP, said: “Steven Bartlett is the ultimate example of this limitless potential we all have if we tap into our entrepreneurial spirit and desire to innovate. At HKSTP, the same entrepreneurial spirit drives our whole innovation network with 25,000 creative minds striving to keep up with innovation in an endless pursuit of what’s next. We call on all bold entrepreneurs across Hong Kong and beyond to join our I&T powerhouse of tech visionaries, innovators, and creators to propel Hong Kong’s I&T to new heights while driving change and positive impact for people, business and planet.”

Two Hong Kong founders also sat down with Bartlett to share the spark that drives their pursuit of innovation and success. Daniel Lo, Founder and CEO of GoGoChart, said: “Personal motivation is what drives me – specifically the passion to keep going. As a competitive long-distance runner, I cannot stop, I cannot give up, I hate giving up. That gives me the ability to fail and start over again and again – in fact I am now on my fourth startup, despite having the door slammed in our faces 1,000 times over!”

While Kenny Oktavius, Co-founder and CEO of PointFit Technology, said: “Coming from Indonesia, I was simply driven to build an impactful product. But after losing my grandmother to post-surgery complication due to late diagnosis, it hit me deeply as it was really preventable. Realising that no one was addressing this gap, I became determined to build PointFit. To bring real-time biomarkers monitoring into everyday wearables and help alert people to critical health changes before it’s too late.”

The special event played host to a mix of young tech entrepreneurs and Asia’s business elite, as Bartlett shared his views on business and life on his first-ever tour of Asia. One of the world’s most popular podcasts, the ‘The Diary of a CEO’ features over 12 million subscribers, while Bartlett’s recent book ‘The Diary of A CEO: The 33 Laws for Business & Life’ was a Sunday Times Number 1 bestseller and has been translated into 35 languages, becoming the fastest selling book of all time in its market.

