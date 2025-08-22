8Wonder reveals full star-studded lineup, featuring groundbreaking collaborations between vietnamese and international artists

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2025 - VinWonders, a subsidiary of Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate and a driving force behind the nation’s economic and social development, has announced the full lineup for the 8Wonder super music festival, Moments of Wonder 2025. The reveal, which took place on the official 8Wonder fan page, sent social media into a frenzy with its impressive roster of global and local talent, reflecting Vingroup and VinWonders’s immense scale and its role in redefining Vietnam’s position on the world stage.

Headlining the festival are world-renowned artists DJ Snake, J Balvin, The Kid Laroi, and DPR Ian. They will be joined by celebrated Vietnamese stars Soobin and Hoa Minzy, along with two new, highly anticipated additions: tlinh and (S)TRONG Trọng Hiếu.

Trọng Hiếu, a special guest for this year’s event, is known for his explosive stage presence and modern, Gen Z-infused hits. With his compelling performance style, international flair, and exceptional ability to connect with the crowd, he is set to electrify the stage at the National Exhibition Fair Center.

This year’s festival will feature a new and notable addition: the Wonder Sound Lab (WSL), a creative initiative designed to foster unprecedented musical partnerships. Described by organizers as a “musical laboratory,“ the project will serve as a space for Vietnamese artists to experiment with and fuse their sound with that of international performers, leading to what are being hailed as historic, first-time collaborations.

This is where tlinh becomes the biggest revelation. The charismatic and unique Gen Z rapper will be the first Vietnamese artist to participate in the Wonder Sound Lab project. This marks the very first time a Vietnamese artist will officially perform alongside a world-class international star on a major festival stage in their home country.

While the specific international artist tlinh will perform with has not yet been revealed, this unprecedented "twist" has sparked immense excitement among music fans. Many have expressed pride, with one fan stating, "I'm going not just for DPR Ian, but because for the first time, I'll see a Vietnamese person on the same stage, same vibe, with a global star. I'm so proud!" Another commented, "Witnessing Vietnamese artists perform with international stars on the most epic stage ever shows that Vietnamese music has truly reached a new level."