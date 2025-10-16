AIA survey: 72% of respondents lack sufficient retirement reserves 60% have yet to make advance preparations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 - AIA Hong Kong (AIA) has released its latest “AIA Desired Retirement Tracker” (the survey), revealing that 72% of respondents do not have sufficient retirement reserves, with an average delay of 12.8 years expected before they can retire. Furthermore, nearly 60% have yet to establish a clear retirement savings plan, indicating that while most are aware of the financial pressures post-retirement, many have not made advance preparations to plan for their desired retirement.

Although the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) plays a critical role in retirement savings, its importance is often underestimated. The survey found that respondents expect only around 30% of their retirement reserves to come from MPF. At the same time, many face challenges and confusion when making MPF investment decisions: 65% find it difficult to select MPF funds; 57% are unclear about the differences between fund types; 56% do not understand how to interpret fund performance; 45% are unaware of their actual annualised investment returns. Importantly, nearly 70% of respondents agree that smart technology can help build stronger MPF portfolios. These findings suggest that tech-enabled tools can boost confidence in retirement planning and encourage more proactive MPF management.



In response, AIA's MPF trustee – AIA Trustee – has partnered with Magnum Research Limited (AQUMON #, a leading fintech company in Hong Kong, to launch the new MPF Smart Advisor. This innovative solution empowers users to make informed MPF investment decisions with ease, supporting their journey towards a desired retirement.



Key features of MPF Smart Advisor:

• Simple and user-friendly: Users simply answer five investment risk assessment questions to receive a recommended AIA MPF investment portfolio from the MPF Smart Advisor, with instant access to historical performance data. The platform offers up to 50 portfolio options, a rare breadth in the market, enabling flexible planning tailored to individual needs. Personalised recommendations are available to suit a range of investment preferences, including:

o Regional investment preferences: e.g. Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland, North America

o ESG investment preferences: for those prioritising environmental, social, and governance factors

• Market-first^ feature: AIA MPF members can compare their current AIA MPF portfolios with the reference portfolio recommended by the MPF Smart Advisor, gaining clear insights into asset allocation. Users can also customise their own AIA MPF portfolio, simulate various configurations, and instantly view historical returns – all without executing actual fund switches — enabling more confident and informed decision-making.



• Retirement gap calculator: By inputting their age, assets, and desired retirement lifestyle, users receive a data-driven analysis from MPF Smart Advisor highlighting the gap between their expected savings and retirement expenses, along with actionable suggestions to close the gap and move closer to their desired retirement.

• Free access: MPF Smart Advisor is now available for free on the AIA+ mobile app, accessible to all AIA+ users.



Ms. Amelie Shen, Chief Corporate Solutions Officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “As Hong Kong people live longer, early retirement planning becomes increasingly important. Yet many have not taken concrete action, and the retirement savings gap remains a pressing issue. At the same time, the market recognises the positive role of smart technology in retirement planning. To address this gap and meet the growing demand for intelligent, personalised retirement planning tools, AIA has launched MPF Smart Advisor – a smart solution offering professional investment advice to help users plan for retirement with greater autonomy and confidence.”



Ms. Shen added, “The earlier one begins retirement planning, the better positioned they are to leverage the benefits of dollar-cost averaging and the compounding effect — both of which enable individuals to navigate uncertainty with greater confidence and composure. Since AIA MPF joined the eMPF platform on 3 September, we have continued to offer diverse fund choices and market insights, along with forward-looking tools like MPF Smart Advisor to support advance preparations for retirement. Looking ahead, AIA remains committed to enhancing retirement services and helping individuals achieve ‘Healthier, Longer, Better Lives’.”



Additional Highlights from the “AIA Desired Retirement Tracker”:

• Desired retirement still out of reach: Respondents aim to retire at an average age of 62.2, with a target retirement reserves of HK$ 3.294 million (median). However, 72% fall short, with an average shortfall of HK$ 2.564 million, potentially delaying retirement by 12.8 years, highlighting a gap between aspiration and reality.

• MPF's role underestimated: Respondents expect only 30% of their retirement reserves to come from MPF. In fact, as of end-2024, 125,000 MPF accounts in Hong Kong had accumulated HK$ 1 million or more1, representing a twofold increase over the past five years. This highlights the long-term potential of MPF for capital accumulation and growth, and underscores the importance of more active portfolio management.

• Investment preferences: Respondents born in the 1960s prefer mixed assets funds, while Gen Z2 leans towards equity funds. These two fund types have delivered the highest average annualised net returns3 since the MPF system's inception. Overall, 69% of respondents favour MPF equity funds, with 41% optimistic about the performance of Hong Kong equity MPF funds in the coming year, followed by 36% for North America and 35% for Chinese markets.

The 16th edition of the “AIA Desired Retirement Tracker” was conducted from 13 to 31 August 2025 through online questionnaires and face-to-face interviews with 1,003 working individuals in Hong Kong aged 18–65, each holding at least one MPF account. The survey data was weighted according to the distribution of Hong Kong's working population — including factors such as age, gender, and monthly personal income — to ensure the sample fully reflected the characteristics of Hong Kong's working population. The survey was conducted by Cimigo, an independent market research and consultancy agency.



Notes:

# MPF Smart Advisor and the Services are independently operated and provided by Magnum Research Limited (AQUMON). Magnum Research Limited holds licenses issued by Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and is authorised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) for regulated activities of Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities), and Type 9 (asset management). The investment recommendations are solely provided by Magnum Research Limited. AIA Company (Trustee) Limited, AIA International Limited (”AIA”) and its affiliated intermediaries do not provide any investment advice.

^ As of August 2025, based on AIA's internal research and available market information.

1.Source: MPFA Blog 強積金儲備穩步上升 - 積金局(Chinese version only) (as of 27 July 2025)

2. Respondents aged between 18 and 28

3. Source: The MPFA releases provisional data on MPF investment returns (as of 4 July 2025). Since the inception of the MPF System in 2000, the average annualised net returns for equity funds and mixed asset funds have reached 4.7% and 4.3% respectively, making them the highest-performing fund types.





