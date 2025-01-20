KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - Alpro Group, a leading healthcare provider dedicated to enhancing the well-being of seniors, has announced a strategic partnership with Skechers Malaysia to launch the “Silver Step-Pro: Empowering Seniors to Take Every Step with Confidence” campaign. This collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to promoting active aging and raising awareness about fall prevention, aligning with Malaysia’s government initiatives to support a healthier aging population.

Through this initiative, Alpro Group’s Silvercare Initiatives have provided exclusive benefits for members, including access to Skechers’ innovative footwear designed to enhance comfort, mobility, and safety. The campaign also includes educational videos and workshops that empower seniors with the knowledge and tools needed to lead active, independent lifestyles.

“At Alpro Group, we want to drive a partnership rooted in a shared commitment that goes beyond price,“ said Ms. Joe Ann Chong, Branding Promotion & Trade Marketing Manager of Alpro Group. “Together with Skechers, we’ll be collaborating to create a line of footwear designed specifically for the senior community—combining Skechers’ innovative design with Alpro’s deep understanding of senior care needs. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing solutions that improve the quality of life for seniors, ensuring they can take every step with confidence, safety, and comfort.”