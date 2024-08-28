AOC Masters 2024 Brings International VALORANT Esports Competition to APMEA

SINGAPORE - 28 August 2024 - AOC, a global leader in gaming monitors and IT accessories and the #1 Gaming Monitor brand for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023*, is thrilled to announce the AOC Masters 2024, set to take center stage at the Thailand Game Show from October 18th to 20th, 2024. This premier event reflects AOC’s commitment to providing players with a broad platform, suitable products, and a thriving esports ecosystem, bringing together esports enthusiasts from around the world for an unforgettable weekend of competitive gaming, entertainment, and community engagement.

International VALORANT Tournament Kicks Off with Local Qualifiers

The AOC Masters 2024 will feature an exciting VALORANT tournament with representatives from 9 regions: Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Taiwan, and South Korea. The event will kick off with local qualifiers, giving each region’s top players to realize their dream to play like a pro, competing in a series of competitive events in mid-September 2024 where the exact dates will differ depending on the region. The top two players from each region will earn a coveted spot to represent their country at the main AOC Masters 2024 event in Bangkok on October 19, 2024. This prestigious event’s total prize value will be more than USD 30,000, including a cash prize pool of USD 3000. The qualifying matches will be held in various formats, including 1v1, Tandem Mode, and a 5v5 Show Match. This global high-stakes competition is a testament to AOC’s commitment to fostering local gaming talent and providing elite players with a platform to showcase their skills on the international stage.

Esports enthusiasts are encouraged to register now or stay tuned for all upcoming programming and schedules for the AOC Masters 2024 tournament at https://aocmasters2024.com/ .

Cosplay Contest, Mini Concert, and Interactive Booth Activities

The event will offer more than just esports competition. Attendees can look forward to a vibrant cosplay contest showcasing creative fan costumes, as well as a mini concert featuring live performances from popular artists - creating a true festival-like atmosphere. Beyond the stage, the AOC booth will host a variety of walk-in tournaments, including TFT and LoL ARAM. This will allow attendees to participate and compete for exciting prizes. Visitors can also take the opportunity to experience the latest high-performance AOC gaming products firsthand, including QD-OLED monitors AG276QZD2 and AG346UCD, Mini-LED monitor Q27G4XM, Google Monitor with AI features Q27G4XY, and more.

“As a long-standing supporter of the global esports community, AOC is thrilled to present the AOC Masters 2024 tournament,“ said Kevin Wu, General Manager at MMD Singapore. “This event embodies our commitment to innovation and fostering elite gaming talent worldwide. We look forward to delivering immersive experiences and showcasing the latest advancements in gaming technology to our passionate fans and players.”

The AOC Masters 2024 at the Thailand Game Show promises an action-packed weekend filled with gaming excellence and entertainment. Whether you’re a seasoned esports fan or new to the scene, this event has something for everyone. Stay tuned for our upcoming local qualifiers and KOL activities, then join us in Bangkok during the main event for an unforgettable experience.

For more information about the AOC Masters 2024, please visit https://ap.aoc.com/ .

* No1 gaming brand 2023, according to IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker: Gaming Monitor 2023Q4 (≥144Hz)