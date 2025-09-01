Aon Appoints Bonjay Koo as Enterprise Client Leader for South Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 September 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced Bonjay Koo has been appointed Enterprise Client Leader, Asia Pacific in South Korea effective September 1.

In this strategic role, Koo will be responsible for the delivery of integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital solutions to Aon’s enterprise and large multinational clients across South Korea. Koo will be based in Seoul and report to Craig Torgius, chief client officer and head of enterprise clients, Asia Pacific and work closely with Kevin Kim, CEO for Korea at Aon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bonjay to Aon,“ said Torgius. “His strategic insight, collaborative leadership and proven track record in managing complex client engagements make Bonjay the ideal fit. Bonjay’s appointment reflects Aon’s commitment to bringing an integrated, enterprise-wide approach to clients across all geographies. His deep c-suite relationships and nuanced understanding of client strategy position him to unlock new opportunities and bring together cross-functional teams to deliver exceptional outcomes for Aon’s clients.”

With over 30 years of professional experience, including more than two decades in top-tier consulting firms, Koo brings a wealth of expertise in financial services and beyond. His career spans leadership roles at Deloitte Consulting, Oliver Wyman, Kearney and Arthur D. Little, where he advised major Korean conglomerates on business strategy, digital transformation, M&A and operational excellence.

Commenting on his appointment, Koo said: “I am honoured to join Aon and excited to drive outstanding client results. I look forward to engaging with Korea’s leading organisations to help them navigate complex challenges leveraging Aon’s data and expertise.”

Read more about Aon’s capabilities in Asia Pacific here.