Apical Advances EUDR Readiness Ahead of Full Regulatory Implementation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - Apical has successfully implemented a robust management system to ensure full compliance with the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which is set to take effect in December 2025. The company’s system assures a traceable, sustainable and deforestation-free supply chain, aligning with the stringent requirements of the regulation.

In preparation for the regulation’s full implementation, Apical successfully completed several EUDR-compliant trial shipments of palm oil and palm kernel oil products in the second half of 2024. This milestone underscores Apical’s commitment to meeting the evolving sustainability expectations of its customers and stakeholders.

Apical’s readiness is built on its comprehensive Deforestation-Free Due Diligence (DFDD) Implementation Framework, which has undergone rigorous third-party assessment and verification. The framework is structured around seven key focus areas:

1. Governance: A solid governance structure, led by a dedicated management team, has established the necessary frameworks, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and policies to ensure EUDR compliance.

2. Internal Capacity-Building: Apical’s employees are continuously trained on EUDR requirements, ensuring full organisational alignment and commitment from management.

3. Supplier Profiling & Prioritisation: Suppliers are identified using a risk-calibrated approach, prioritising those who meet compliance standards.

4. Supplier Due Diligence & Risk Mitigation: Apical has actively engaged suppliers to promote EUDR understanding, while also initiating data collection, risk assessments, spatial analysis, supplier field visits and reviewing and approving SOPs for EUDR-compliant suppliers.

5. Operational Compliance: Apical ensures all facilities designated for receiving, processing, storage and shipment of products comply with regulatory requirements.

6. Digital Platform for Transparency: Apical has developed a DFDD digital platform that offers suppliers and customers an easy interface to exchange EUDR-compliant information, providing essential data such as supply chain traceability, deforestation visual analysis and due diligence statements for each shipment.

7. Third-Party Verification: Apical’s EUDR readiness has been independently verified by third-party assessors, ensuring further transparency in its processes and offering assurance to customers.

“At Apical, we see the EUDR as a transformative milestone to strengthen resilience and accountability across the palm oil sector. Our readiness for this regulation transcends compliance – it sets a new benchmark for responsible production. By embedding innovation and transparency into every link of our supply chain, we are forging stronger partnerships, aligning with global sustainability goals, and delivering enduring value to communities, ecosystems, and stakeholders alike,“ said Tor Mooi See, Director of Sustainability at Apical.

A member of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, Apical’s ongoing efforts to exceed sustainability standards underscore its role in shaping the future of the palm oil industry. By fostering a deforestation-free, traceable and sustainable supply chain, the company is not only addressing critical environmental challenges but also contributing to a more equitable and resilient global economy.

