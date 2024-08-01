Arlo Introduces Multiple Login Feature for Enhanced Home Monitoring

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2024 - Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading smart home security brand, today announces the launch of its new Multiple Login feature. This innovative enhancement allows Arlo users to securely access their accounts from multiple devices simultaneously, providing uninterrupted monitoring of their homes and loved ones.

Traditionally, logging into an Arlo account from another device would automatically sign out any previously logged-in devices. With the new Multiple Login feature, users can now maintain active sessions across various devices, ensuring continuous surveillance without interruption.

