$!Artyzen Hospitality Group Expands to Xi’an with New Luxury Lifestyle Hotel

Mr. Rogier Verhoeven, Executive Director and President of Group Hospitality Division, Shun Tak Holdings Limited and Mr. Yang Zengtian, Chairman of Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate marks Artyzen Hospitality Group’s debut in Xi’an with the signing of a hotel management agreement for Artyzen Xi’an, a luxury hotel project slated to open in the first quarter of 2028.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2025 - Artyzen Hospitality Group (AHG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Limited (HKSE: 242) today announced a management agreement with Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate) to open its first Artyzen Hotels and Resorts luxury lifestyle hotel in Xi’an, China. This marks AHG’s debut in China’s ancient capital and the continuation of its purposeful growth strategy. Artyzen Xi’an is slated to open in the first quarter of 2028, featuring approximately 280 guest rooms that blend elegant style with contemporary aesthetics. Located in the heart of the central business district within the Xi’an Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, the hotel is near the Xi’an Grand Theatre. Designed by Wang Shu, China’s first Pritzker Prize-winning architect and an urban planning consultant for the Xi’an municipal government, this theatre is also China’s first newly built large-scale theatre to utilise an immersive sound system. Its groundbreaking acoustic design creates an extraordinary three-dimensional audio-visual experience. Artyzen Xi’an will collaborate with surrounding cultural facilities to form a cultural tourism ecosystem, celebrating Xi’an’s rich heritage as the starting point of the Overland Silk Road and its contemporary innovative vitality.

“As the inaugural city of the national ‘one belt and one road’ initiative, Xi’an’s significance as a historical centre and a hub for innovation makes it an ideal location for Artyzen Hotels and Resorts,“ said Rogier Verhoeven Executive Director and President, Group Hospitality Division, Shun Tak. “We are committed and confident that this project will become Xi’an’s landmark cultural tourism destination.” Yang Zengtian, Chairman of Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate, noted, ‘This collaboration with AHG represents a significant step toward our vision of creating a gateway showcasing Xi’an’s rich culture and technological innovation while enhancing tourism and strengthening the local community.” Sunny Li, Vice President, China, AHG, added, “We are delighted to partner with Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate and contribute to the growth of Xi’an’s hospitality sector. We are looking forward to creating immersive guest experience celebrating Xi’ans unique cultural heritage and its modern charm.”