Beijing E-Town’s Themed Exhibition Area Shines at the 2024 Beijing International Fair for Trade in Services

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2024 - On September 12, the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services officially kicked off. The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (also known as Beijing E-Town) made a stunning debut in Hall 2 of the Shougang Park with its themed exhibition area. By showcasing cutting-edge innovations like Xiaomi’s SU7, Longwood Valley MedTech’s surgical robot, and the Jielong-3 rocket model, the exhibition serves as a “window” to tell the story of Beijing E-Town’s openness and innovation to visitors from all over the world.

Upon entering the exhibition, visitors are greeted by a naked-eye 3D screen featuring Tiangong robots running forward and Xiaomi’s SU7 speeding ahead, exuding a strong sense of technology and futurism. Outside the exhibition area, New Stone Unmanned Vehicles, widely used in smart scenic areas, parks, commercial streets, universities, and transport hubs, and China’s first certified AI-powered food service robot, which has already been deployed in key commercial buildings in Beijing E-Town, caught the attention of many visitors. People stopped to take photos and examine these technological marvels up close.

As the main hub for high-tech industries in the capital, Beijing E-Town is supported by its “44637” development framework, continuously strengthening four major industries: next-generation information technology, high-end automobiles and new energy vehicles, biotechnology and health, and robotics and intelligent manufacturing. It is also rapidly expanding into six emerging industries, fostering numerous innovative technologies in this fertile ground for industrial development.

At the Beijing E-Town exhibition area, many “E-Town Smart Innovations” serve as ambassadors of the region’s innovation vitality and growth potential, presenting visitors with a series of high-tech business cards. “We hope visitors can experience the vitality of this land, full of dreams and potential, through interactive experiences. We aim to showcase Beijing E-Town as a vibrant, friendly, and livable city that attracts both near and far,“ said one of the exhibition staff members.

At the exhibition, Xiaomi’s SU7 has become a popular “check-in spot,“ with many visitors lining up for a test ride. Since its official launch in March this year, the Xiaomi SU7 has become a shining star in Beijing E-Town’s automotive supply chain. The Xiaomi Auto Factory, located in Beijing E-Town, has now become a fully functional “smart manufacturing factory” integrating production, research and development, testing, sales, and experience, producing more than 10,000 units per month for three consecutive months.

On another side of the exhibition, the ROPA® AI orthopedic surgery robot was simulating a knee replacement surgery procedure. A staff member from Longwood Valley MedTech explained, “The ROPA® AI orthopedic surgery robot combines ‘smart brain, smart hands, and smart eyes’ to simulate the capabilities of an expert orthopedic surgeon. It can precisely execute individualized surgical plans developed by artificial intelligence before surgery.” Notably, the AIJOINT® 3D surgical simulation software, integrated into ROPA®, is a groundbreaking innovation in the field of orthopedic AI and surgical robotics. With its robust innovation power and leadership in advancing digital orthopedic technology, ROPA® has been awarded an AI-assisted orthopedic treatment Class III medical device registration certificate by the National Medical Products Administration and has also passed certification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It has been recognized by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as an “innovation achievement at the international leading level.”

Moreover, multifunctional integrated poles incorporating lighting, traffic indicators, autonomous driving devices, power supply, network, and control functions form the backbone of smart city infrastructure. The Jielong-3 rocket, which set China’s record for the first sea-launched rocket, also made an appearance in model form.

Here, visitors can not only experience cutting-edge technologies and touch the forefront of science but also travel through 30 years of time to deeply understand Beijing E-Town’s “circle of friends.” A “time tunnel” in the exhibition, surrounded by immersive digital images, showcases the development journey of openness and innovation in Beijing E-Town, documenting its long-standing partnerships with enterprises. This includes partnerships spanning 10 years with TPV Technology, JD.com, and Varian Medical Systems; 20 years with Sanofi, Bayer Healthcare, and Yaskawa Shougang Robot; and 30 years with BBAC, GE Healthcare, and SMC.

SMC, the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise in Beijing E-Town, continues to expand its operations and recently laid the foundation for its largest overseas R&D innovation center. GE Healthcare’s Beijing imaging equipment manufacturing base has become the group’s largest medical device production facility worldwide. BBAC has rooted itself in Beijing E-Town, blending “German quality with Chinese manufacturing,“ and has reached world-class standards in both manufacturing and operational capabilities.

Zhou Xiaobin, general manager of Qingdao Boruike 3D Manufacturing Co., Ltd., was deeply impressed after visiting the BDA-themed exhibition. “Our company works with partners in Beijing E-Town, and seeing how advanced their surgical robots and commercial aerospace are makes me think about how well it aligns with our 3D printing business. We are now considering setting up a base in E-Town,“ he said.

Through this “window,“ Beijing E-Town showcases its innovative achievements and development opportunities, conveying its unique charm as a world-class comprehensive industrial city. The door to collaboration is wide open, attracting more high-quality enterprises and projects. As of now, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area is home to over 90,000 businesses, including nearly 1,300 foreign-invested enterprises from more than 60 countries and regions. A total of 103 Fortune 500 companies have invested in 158 projects in the area.

SOURCE: Publicity and Culture Department, Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area

CATEGORY: Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations

PUBLISHED ON: 18 Sep 2024 09:15pm