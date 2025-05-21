BlueOnion and Morningstar Sustainalytics Collaborate to Expand Sustainable Investment and Due Diligence Coverage

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2025 - BlueOnion, an award-winning sustainability analytics platform has collaborated with Morningstar Sustainalytics, one of the world’s leading independent sustainability and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics firm to empower banks and asset managers to analyze and visualize sustainability data. This collaboration addresses the growing challenges of greenwashing in sustainable investment products.

With the surge in ESG assets and heightened regulatory scrutiny—such as the recent circular issued by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on the Sale and Distribution of Sustainable Investment Products, the synergistic interplay between BlueOnion’s analytics and Morningstar Sustainalytics’ data will enhance the financial sector’s efforts in meeting compliance requirements in a transparent and fuss free manner.

Together, the BlueOnion SFDR product and Morningstar Sustainalytics’ data expand coverage to 300,000 mutual funds, ETFs, and 93,000 bond funds, offering broader insights for sustainable investing. The platform standardizes sustainability product measurement, aligns with the EU SFDR, and empowers organizations to analyze ESG performance, assess carbon emissions, avoid controversies, and address climate change—all while meeting regulatory and investor expectations with transparency and confidence.

“Proper due diligence is essential for banks to meet regulatory compliance and for asset managers to build portfolios aligned with global sustainability standards. This process depends on robust data, analytics, and clear visualization. BlueOnion’s advanced analytics and visualization capabilities, together with our robust data, bridges a gap in the fixed income asset class and the small to mid-cap coverage. As a turnkey solution, it helps our banking and fund clients save time and costs,“ said Nick Cheung, Managing Director of Enterprise Products, Greater China, Morningstar.

This collaboration allows clients to seamlessly integrate Morningstar Sustainalytics’ data with BlueOnion’s existing data and analytics solution on sustainability, offering clients an intuitive solution to tackle challenges in regulatory compliance and sustainability-focused investment strategies.

“We are excited to collaborate with Morningstar to deliver a transformative, turnkey solution that empowers banks and asset managers on their sustainability journey. By combining Morningstar’s unparalleled global fund data and analytics expertise with BlueOnion’s innovative platform, we provide deeper insights into funds pursuing sustainability integration, transition, and impact through EU taxonomy-related activities. Together, we are elevating industry standards in ESG research, data quality, and transparency, driving meaningful impact and innovation,“ said Elsa Pau, Group CEO of BlueOnion.

This collaboration exemplifies BlueOnion and Morningstar Sustainalytics’s commitment to supporting financial institutions in combating greenwashing, achieving compliance, and advancing the global ESG agenda. Together, they enable clients to uncover actionable insights and drive meaningful progress in sustainable investing.

About BlueOnion

BlueOnion is the end-to-end sustainability analytics platform transforming the financial ecosystem. Banks, asset managers, institutional investors, and companies rely on BlueOnion to assess carbon emissions, analyze ESG performance, conduct climate scenario analysis, and build green portfolios. The platform supports sustainability reporting, climate risk management, and compliance with anti-greenwashing regulations, enabling organizations to meet regulatory, investor, and customer expectations. BlueOnion’s intuitive tools and data visualizations empower users to drive meaningful decarbonization, enhance transparency, and achieve their sustainability goals responsibly. To learn more, visit www.blueonion.today.

About Morningstar Sustainalytics

Morningstar Sustainalytics is a leading sustainability data, research, and risk rating service provider. It supports investors in developing responsible investment strategies. With over 30 years of expertise, Sustainalytics helps financial institutions integrate sustainability risk assessments into their investment processes while ensuring compliance with evolving sustainability regulations. Learn more at www.sustainalytics.com.