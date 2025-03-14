HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2025 - The British Council Hong Kong successfully hosted the British Council East Asia Education Week 2025 from 5 to 7 March 2025, bringing together senior higher education leaders from the UK and East Asia to explore new opportunities for collaboration, research, and innovation, as well as UK alumni from 12 countries and territories in the region to discuss future of international studies and work. The three-day event saw the participation of education agents, UK alumni, UK Vice-Chancellors, alongside policymakers and academic leaders from East Asia, in a series of strategic roundtables, discussions, and site visits aimed at strengthening partnerships and knowledge exchange between the UK and East Asia.

Leighton Ernsberger, Director Education, East Asia, British Council, commented, “The British Council works closely with UK and East Asia stakeholders to strengthen international higher education partnerships. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event in Malaysia, this year’s discussions in Hong Kong not only showcased the best of UK-East Asia collaborations but also inspired the next wave of global research initiatives, transnational education, and student mobility opportunities.

“Hong Kong is a natural home for the event in East Asia. In terms of research, UK researchers rank third most common among internationally co-authored publications in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is also home to over 72,000 alumni of UK universities in the past 15 years and in 2022/23 there where over 19,000 enrolments on UK transnational education programmes, making Hong Kong, on its own, the fourth largest partner for teaching and learning in the region with the UK. This illustrates the depth and strategic nature of partnerships between Hong Kong and the UK.”

Susannah Morley, Director of British Council Hong Kong, added, “We were delighted to host the British Council East Asia Education Week in Hong Kong, where delegates from across the region engaged in critical conversations on the future of higher education and global collaboration. The participation of Vice-Chancellors from the UK on an outward mission to Hong Kong has reinvigorated partnerships and fostered new opportunities in education, research, and knowledge exchange.

“This mission focused on three priority areas – arts and culture, allied health and big data, and innovation and knowledge transfer. By strengthening connections between universities in the UK and Hong Kong, we aim to create a platform for sustainable collaboration that not only benefits both Hong Kong SAR and the UK but also contributes to the broader Greater Bay Area’s (GBA) education and innovation ecosystem.”

Key discussions shaping the future of UK-East Asia partnerships

The event featured a UK Vice-Chancellors’ Higher Education Mission, where UK university leaders engaged with East Asia’s higher education sector through site visits, strategic briefings, and discussions on research collaboration, innovation, and funding opportunities.

The East Asia Agent Conference 2025 brought together almost 200 senior directors of education agencies, universities, and aggregators from 13 countries and territories and the UK under the theme “Innovate for a Sustainable Future.” The conference focused on improving the quality of advice available to students, the value of UK qualifications and the student voice, concluding with a networking reception, fostering new connections between UK government representatives and academic leaders.

The East Asia Agent Conference reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to high-quality student support and ethical recruitment. The panel discussions throughout the day highlighted the Agent Quality Framework (AQF), a framework designed to strengthen the partnership between the UK education sector and agents and counsellors, while recognising and sharing best practices. The conference also recognised the importance of alumni engagement, employability-driven strategies, and the need for innovation in agency services to navigate market challenges and strengthen the UK’s position as a top study destination.

Alumni UK: A global network for graduates

Another key component of the East Asia Education Week was the Alumni UK Symposium, which brought together over 200 UK alumni from 12 countries and territories in East Asia to exchange insights and strengthen professional networks. The Alumni Symposium highlighted the impact of a UK education on career success, emphasising adaptability, resilience, and an entrepreneurial mindset. A series of panel discussions among alumni also underscored the power of alumni networks, the need for lifelong learning, and the importance of leveraging global connections to navigate evolving job markets and drive positive societal change. The event also provided the opportunity to celebrate 33 alumni of the British Council’s Women in STEM scholarship from across Southeast Asia and the new British Council Scholarship for Women in Hong Kong, launched in 2024 and supported by the Sir Tang Shiu Kin Education Trust ahead of International Women’s Day. The first cohort of four students from Hong Kong are currently in the UK studying at Newcastle universities.

Connecting UK alumni from around the world, the British Council Alumni UK platform creates a global network designed to connect graduates of UK universities with their peers worldwide and provides professional development and job opportunities to support career progression.

The event was supported by several partners: the University of Hong Kong provided an amazing backdrop to the event, Pearson PTE as Gold partners for the week, Easy Transfer as the reception sponsor, British Council IELTS, Grok Global Services and Oxford International Education Group as event partners. Several UK partners were at the heart of event as well, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), UK Universities International (UUKI), British University International Liaison Association (BUILA) and UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), reflecting the strategic importance of Hong Kong to the UK.

