Bulgarian president urges VinFast to soon sell electric cars and invest in production in Bulgaria

HAI PHONG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2024 - November 26, 2024, the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, H.E. Rumen Radev, along with a high-ranking Bulgarian delegation, visited the VinFast Hai Phong Manufacturing Complex. He expressed high regard for the quality and potential of VinFast’s electric vehicles in the European market and urged VinFast to explore collaboration and investment opportunities in Bulgaria.

Visiting the VinFast complex, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed a deep sense of admiration. He congratulated VinFast on its remarkable success in becoming the number one automotive brand in Vietnam in such a short time, while noting that this achievement exemplifies Vietnam’s extraordinary economic, scientific, and technological advancements over the past few decades.

President Rumen Radev spent considerable time touring the body welding and electric vehicle assembly workshops at VinFast, gaining detailed insights into the production processes. He highly praised the quality and potential of VinFast’s electric vehicles in the European market, highlighting Bulgaria’s strengths in research, production, and development of components, sensors, and intelligent operating systems for electric vehicles. He noted that Bulgaria has been part of the supply chain for numerous European, American, and Japanese car manufacturers for many years.