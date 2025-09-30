Celebrate 10.10 Shopee Brands Festival with Daily Brand Spotlights, Lagi Murah deals, and Lagi Cepat delivery!

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2025 - Shopee’s 10.10 Brands Festival is back, with 50% Off Lagi Murah deals, Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery for Lagi Cepat deliveries, and Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend. From now until 13 October, discover 18 exclusive Super Brand Days throughout the campaign, each spotlighting a top Shopee Mall brand with one-day-only offers, 1PM Shopee Live shows, and additional 20% off vouchers for shoppers to stack on top of the daily Lagi Murah deals. Adding on to the excitement, more than 150 Shopee Mall brands will roll out discounts throughout the campaign, so there’s always a new deal to grab every day.

Check out what’s in store during the 10.10 Shopee Brands Festival:

--> Shopee Mall 50% Off Lagi Murah

Brands like PUMA, Huawei, and TT Racing are available at half price with daily 50% Off Lagi Murah deals, making wishlist favourites more accessible than ever.

--> 10 October Knockout Specials

Enjoy RM10 Knockout Deals, all-day bonus voucher drops, RM1,000 Knockout vouchers, and enjoy a 6-month 0% instalment plan with SPayLater only on 10 October.

--> Free Shipping No Min. Spend

Skip delivery fees this 10.10 Brands Festival with daily Free Shipping Vouchers, and additional vouchers available exclusively on 10 October.

--> Shopee Lagi Cepat, Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery

Experience lightning-fast delivery throughout this festival. Orders checked out by 12 PM with Lagi Cepat Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery will be delivered the following day.

Daily Super Brand Day

From 26 September to 13 October, discover a new brand every day with Shopee! Each day spotlights a different brand, from timeless local favourites like Habib to household essentials from Tefal, and modest fashion by Siti Khadijah. Each spotlighted brand brings additional 20% off vouchers and 1PM Shopee Live shows with exclusive livestream-only discounts for shoppers to stack with the 50% Off Lagi Murah deals, 10.10 platform vouchers, Shopee Coins, and free shipping vouchers for maximum savings.

Shopee Top 150 Mall Brands & Daily 8PM Live Shows

Beyond the Daily Super Brand Day line-up, more than 150 Shopee Mall brands will be featured throughout the campaign. Check out the daily 8PM Shopee Live hows where 10 different brands take the spotlight, complete with exclusive deals and vouchers for even more Lagi Murah excitement.

Shopee Prizes

From now until 13 October, every checkout unlocks a chance to play Tap & Win and collect golden tickets for prizes such as iPhones, watches, and headphones. The more checkouts completed, the more entries are gained. Winners will be announced on 3, 10, and 13 October on Shopee’s 10.10 campaign page.