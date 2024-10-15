Chevron Singapore gives customers a smarter, more rewarding way to refuel with the launch of the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app

SINGAPORE - 15 October 2024 - Chevron Singapore, which operates the retail brand Caltex, has announced the launch of the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app, designed to enhance customer convenience and engagement across all Caltex stations nationwide. This latest iteration of Singapore’s first mobile fuel payment app underscores Caltex’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

With the first iteration of the CaltexGO mobile app launched in September 2018, the refreshed app features a redesigned user interface focused on enhancing intuitive navigation and seamless user interaction. Customers will enjoy improved usability, making it easier to explore Caltex’s extensive range of services and enjoy exciting offers and vouchers located within the app as they continue their refueling journey with us. To fully experience these enhanced capabilities and maximise the benefits of the new features, customers will have to download and install the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app.

“We are excited to introduce the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app, which stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to continually enhance customer experience,“ said Dean Gilbert, General Manager of International Products, Southeast Asia, Singapore. “With new features, such as vouchers, birthday month bonus and other exciting offers, we hope to streamline and elevate the way customers engage with our services, offering greater control and convenience during their visits to Caltex service stations. We are eager for our customers to embrace the new platform and enjoy the many benefits it offers.”

To celebrate the launch of the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app, Caltex will offer a welcome incentive of up to $10 with a minimum spend of $20[1] for users who install the new app and make their first transaction with partner credit cards in the app from now to 31 December 2024.

Customers will also have the opportunity to catch Ayden Sng, the Caltex brand ambassador, featured in an engaging Korean drama-inspired TV commercial, showcasing the user-friendly features and numerous benefits of the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app on Caltex social media channels.

The refreshed CaltexGO mobile app is now available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Customers can access online guides that outline the steps to install the new one, facilitating a smooth transition process. For customers who prefer in-person assistance, service station attendants at Caltex stations islandwide are available to answer questions and guide them through the app transition.

For more information and to experience the new and improved CaltexGO mobile app firsthand, please visit the Caltex website or visit any Caltex Service Station near you.

Payment via OCBC / Trust / HSBC / SCB / Trust / Citibank / GrabPay in the CaltexGO app gets $10, payment via other Visa / Mastercard cards get $5.