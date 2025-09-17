  1. Business
CPA Australia organizes the Executive Forum to mark its 70th anniversary in Hong Kong

  • 2025-09-17 01:14 AM
From left to right:

• Mr Kelvin Leung, Deputy Divisional President - Greater China, CPA Australia

• Ms Deborah Leung, Board Member of AFRC and Honorary Advisor - Greater China, CPA Australia

• Dr Allan Zeman FCPA (Aust.), Honorary Member of the CPA Australia

• Mr Bernard Poon FCPA (Aust.), Director of Board CPA Australia

• Prof. Dale Pinto FCPA (Aust.), President and Chair of the Board, CPA Australia

• The Hon. Paul Chan FCPA (Aust.), Financial Secretary, HKSAR Government

• H.E. Gareth Williams, Australian Consul-General to Hong Kong and Macau

• Ms Karina Wong FCPA (Aust.), Divisional President - Greater China, CPA Australia

• Prof Frederick Ma FCPA (Aust.), Chairman, Hong Kong Trade Development Council

• Mr Stephen Law, Vice-President of HKICPA

• Mr Cyrus Cheung FCPA (Aust.), Deputy Divisional President - Greater China, CPA Australia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - To mark the 70th anniversary of CPA Australia in Hong Kong, the Executive Forum was organised to foster dialogue among business professionals and political representatives. The forum serves as a strategic platform to exchange ideas on enhancing collaboration across Greater China and strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a regional business and financial hub.

