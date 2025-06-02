HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2025 - DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (”DBS Hong Kong”) is thrilled to unveil its latest marketing and customer engagement initiative — DBS Culinary Delights. As a leading player in wealth management and private banking, DBS always looks at trends that drive behaviours of our customers. Nowadays, wealth customers become more selective and aspirational, prompting DBS to provide them with more customised solutions, advisory services, and personal touches. As Hong Kong continues to be a gourmet paradise for locals and tourists, DBS aims to celebrate the art of gastronomy with its customers through “DBS Culinary Delights”, introducing the best culinary experiences in the city.

Acclaimed Chef Edward Lee, a standout contestant on Culinary Class War, will debut the DBS Culinary Delights initiative. Both Chef Lee and DBS are driven by a commitment to excellence, constantly exploring, innovating, and crafting experiences that move, delight and reward their customers.

Sebastian Paredes, Head of North Asia and Chief Executive Officer, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited said, “DBS has grown substantially in the Wealth Management space over the years. As a customer-centric and relationship-focused bank, we focus on delighting our customers by creating the best-in-class customer journeys and giving them an experience beyond banking. We look forward to connecting with our clients meaningfully and this unprecedented collaboration shall deliver fresh and exceptional dining experiences for our esteemed clientele – as aligning with the global trend – eating well, eating differently while indulging in culinary art.”

Chef Edward Lee is renowned for his creative fusion of Asian and Western cuisines, having received numerous accolades from prestigious culinary organisations. In partnership with DBS and Tatler, Chef Lee will visit Hong Kong in March to attend the inaugural signature event under the “DBS Culinary Delights” concept – “ARTable”, which will artfully marry culinary excellence and artistic inspirations.