Female civil servants advised to join SKSSR

KUCHING: Female civil servants are advised to join the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) to protect themselves after working hours.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said that although female civil servants receive salaries and work throughout the day, they also take on significant responsibilities as housewives when they return home.

“SKSSR is designed to protect them in their daily lives at home, as the risks they face there differ from those in the workplace.

“While workplace hazards can often be managed, there is no such certainty at home. By joining SKSSR, they can secure coverage at a minimal cost, ensuring greater peace of mind.,” he said and encouraged female civil servants to take advantage of the scheme for a more secure future,

He told reporters this after opening a briefing on the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) here today.

In another development, Adnan said Cuepacs is working to enhance the skills of civil servants by providing information on the Malaysian Skills Scheme Certificatei.

“This initiative is crucial to ensure that civil servants continue to upskill themselves in line with the salary increase announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. It is important that they deliver output that justifies the salary adjustments,“ he said.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of civil servants to carrying out their duties with dedication while continuously improving their skills.

This, he added, will help ensure the smooth and efficient delivery of government services to the people and the nation runs smoothly in line with their salary adjustments