$!DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited 2024 Preliminary Announcement of Results

Highlights

--> 30% growth in underlying profit to US$201 million

--> Health and Beauty delivered a stable performance

--> Convenience saw strong profit growth due to favourable product mix

--> Food profit improved, driven by significant Singapore Food earnings recovery

--> Portfolio simplification progressed further with Yonghui and Hero Supermarket divestments

--> Net cash position achieved in February 2025 with completion of Yonghui sale

--> Final dividend of US¢7.00 per share

“Effective strategy execution led to strong underlying profit growth in 2024, despite a challenging retail environment. We aim to remain relevant to consumers and to increase market share further, by evolving our offering through leveraging data and expanding our omnichannel presence. We are well-positioned for sustainable growth and increased shareholder returns over the mid-term.”

John Witt

Chairman

PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024

PERFORMANCE

I am pleased to report that DFI Retail Group (’DFI’ or the Group) delivered a significantly improved underlying performance and a good partial recovery in results in 2024, despite a challenging retail environment. For the full year, underlying profit attributable to shareholders reached US$201 million, a 30% increase from the previous year.

Our diverse portfolio and effective operational execution enabled us to gain market share across key businesses, even as we faced shifts in consumer behaviour and macroeconomic headwinds. Profit growth was driven by improved profit in Food and Convenience, supported by growth in digital channels.

We are confident that the Group’s new strategy will drive further profit growth in the coming years, and are particularly optimistic about the growth prospects for our Health and Beauty business, which represents 55% of the Group’s total operating profit. We also see strong growth opportunities in our Convenience business. Our other businesses continue to face challenges, but we are confident in the ability of DFI’s senior leadership team to navigate short-term uncertainties, evolve the portfolio and invest in strengthening our core businesses to drive long-term growth in shareholder value.

The Board recommends a final dividend for 2024 of US¢7.00 per share (2023 final dividend: US¢5.00).

STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

Under the capable leadership of our Group Chief Executive, Scott Price, we have made significant strides in implementing our strategic framework, which centres around three core pillars:

Customer First

Across our business, we have an ongoing commitment to putting our customers first, and we have made significant progress to better serve them over the past year. The yuu Rewards loyalty programme continues to strengthen, with a substantial increase in members and the addition of a number of further partners. We have also begun harnessing our proprietary customer data to refine our product assortment and revamp our Own Brand and digital strategies. We are driving a more transparent and collaborative approach to our negotiations with suppliers, leading to a better outcome for customers. As well as better serving our customers, these efforts aim to bolster market share growth and enhance margins across our businesses.

People Led

We have refined our organisation structure over the past year. Our new senior leadership team, with its deep industry expertise, shares a vision for strategic growth and operational excellence. Key appointments across the business have strengthened our capability to drive these initiatives forward, and we have reduced spans and layers within the organisation to streamline operations and expedite decision-making. Diversity across our business has also improved significantly.

Shareholder Driven

In alignment with our strategic and capital allocation priorities, we continued to simplify the Group’s portfolio and divested our Hero Supermarket business and investment in Yonghui Superstores.

Following the disposal of Hero Supermarket, the Guardian and IKEA businesses will be our focus in Indonesia and we are confident in the long-term prospects for these two businesses to increase market share as the Indonesian market grows. These disposals allow us to reinvest in our subsidiaries’ growth, deleverage our balance sheet and grow total shareholder returns.

Sustainability remains at the top of our agenda, and we are collaborating closely with our stakeholders and setting ambitious targets across the business. There was strong progress in 2024 against the Group’s sustainability strategy in areas including emissions reduction and waste diversion. Our efforts were recognised in improvements in our ESG ratings, including a significant improvement in the Group’s S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. We will continue to promote and drive sustainable business practices in our end-to-end value chain.

GOVERNANCE AND PEOPLE

The Board and its Committees, and senior leadership team, together play a key role in delivering against our priorities. The effective execution of our strategy depends on high quality debate around the boardroom table, with strong contributions from all Directors.

There have been a number of significant Board and executive leadership changes since the start of 2024:

- In July, I succeeded Ben Keswick as Chairman. On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our gratitude to Ben for his 11 years of service as Chairman.

- I also wish to thank Adam Keswick for his contribution to the Board and Nominations Committee as he steps down.

- We welcomed Elaine Chang to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Graham Baker as a Non-Executive Director. Elaine has 30 years of leadership experience across industries such as semiconductors, digital content, e-commerce, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, and her expertise in leveraging technology to drive growth will greatly benefit the Group.

- Christian Nothhaft was appointed as a member of the Remuneration and Nominations Committees.

- Tom van der Lee took over as Group Chief Financial Officer from Clem Constantine. We thank Clem for his significant contribution, especially during the pandemic and in strengthening the Group’s financial position. Tom, who joined DFI in 2016, brings a wealth of experience from his various senior financial roles within the organisation.

- Sean Ward succeeded Jonathan Lloyd as our Company Secretary in December 2024. I want to thank Jonathan for his years of valued service.

PROSPECTS

We are pleased by the Group’s strong underlying profit growth in 2024, despite a challenging retail backdrop, providing encouraging early support for our new strategy. We aim to consolidate our position in markets such as Hong Kong where we have strong businesses, while at the same time aiming to achieve long-term growth as we expand key businesses such as Health and Beauty and Convenience.

By evolving our offerings through data-driven insights and expanding our omnichannel presence, we will remain relevant to consumers and continue capturing market share. Our deleveraged balance sheet and strategic initiatives position us well for sustainable growth and increased shareholder returns in the years to come.

I should like to express my appreciation to our shareholders, our valued partners and to the wider community for your continued support. Most of all, thanks must go to our team members, who are key to our success, for their exceptional work and unwavering commitment throughout the past year, despite challenging market conditions.

John Witt

Chairman

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE’S REVIEW

INTRODUCTION

As I reflect on my first full year as DFI’s Group Chief Executive, I am incredibly proud of the significant progress we have made executing in alignment to our strategic framework: Customer First, People Led, Shareholder Driven.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we demonstrated resilience in our business performance, reporting underlying profit attributable to shareholders of US$201 million in 2024, up 30% year-on-year. During the year, we announced the divestment of our minority stake in Yonghui, a transaction that aligns with our strategic and capital allocation framework and enables us to reinvest in the future growth of our subsidiary businesses. While our reported results were impacted by one-off items, including fair value loss, impairment of equity interest and goodwill, we have continued to significantly deleverage our balance sheet with a net cash position following the completion of the Yonghui transaction in February 2025.

As we head into the new financial year, we remain laser focused on executing our strategic priorities to drive revenue growth and enhance profitability. Our 2025 financial guidance of US$230 million to US$270 million underlying profit attributable to shareholders, reflects our confidence in further building on our momentum and delivering greater value for our stakeholders.

STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK – KEY PROGRESS

We developed our strategic framework of Customer First, People Led, Shareholder Driven in the second half of 2023 to guide the Group’s capital allocation priorities and growth plans over the coming years. I am both pleased and proud of the progress made by the team over the past 12 months in executing on this framework.

Customer First

I continue to see value unlock across our uniquely diverse businesses across Asia. We are proud to serve millions of customers in various formats and banners with nearly 11,000 outlets across 13 markets in Asia. What stands out is our ongoing commitment to putting our customers first and serving with passion and care. Our purpose has always been part of who we are. During the year, we launched our DFI purpose to articulate it in a way that unites our organisation, which is to Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments. This statement underscores our commitment to meeting the everyday needs of our customers across Asia, while emphasising their interests in sustainable solutions.

Aligned with our purpose, we have made significant progress in a number of areas to better serve our customers over the past year.

yuu Rewards

Our yuu Rewards coalition loyalty programme continues to strengthen. In our home market of Hong Kong, total members have reached 5.3 million with over 3 million monthly active members. The active use of purchases across all our formats, restaurants and partners creates substantial volume of unique data insights. In 2024, the yuu Rewards programme in Hong Kong added a number of additional partners including Starbucks and FWD Insurance. Our members have engaged across a variety of redemption offers that incorporate new travel, entertainment and dining options, driving enhanced customer engagement.

In Singapore, the yuu Rewards programme has grown to over 1.8 million members. A number of new partners joined the programme during the year including Suntec City and Singapore Airlines.

Improving assortment

We are now leveraging our broad yuu Rewards customer data to improve assortment in our stores. At Wellcome, we have leveraged our proprietary data and cutting-edge data analytics capabilities to execute a reset of 14 categories in stores. The improved assortment has seen very encouraging initial results with uplifts in both sales and gross profits. We are now also leveraging the learnings from Wellcome to support assortment optimisation for our Health and Beauty and Convenience businesses across Hong Kong and Singapore.

Improving supplier collaboration

We are beginning to better leverage our data to support enhanced supplier collaboration. By creating a more transparent and collaborative approach to negotiations with suppliers, we are working together to drive market growth and a better outcome for customers.

Own Brand

We have reset our Own Brand strategy to better align with customer needs while delivering stronger margins for our business. By optimising our product range, redesigning packaging for greater customer appeal and maximising cross-selling opportunities across our formats, we have made meaningful improvements in margin and sales productivity, which includes a more than 300bps increase in our Food Own Brand margin and close to a 40% increase in sales productivity compared to 2023. Following the success of our reset of the Own Brand portfolio across our Food business, we have integrated the Health and Beauty Own Brand assortment into this center of excellence to replicate the same success in Health and Beauty as we reset its private label strategy.

Digital

Following our digital strategy reset in September 2023, customers are now able to access our retail portfolio through a wider range of digital assets including apps, websites and third-party platforms. Our expanded omnichannel presence includes Wellcome’s quick-commerce partnership with foodpanda, a new 7-Eleven app with approximately 137,000 monthly active users and 30,000 daily active users in Hong Kong as of December 2024. Including a new Mannings Hong Kong app and Guardian Singapore app, we have launched more than 20 new channels in 2024 across apps, websites and third-party platforms. Our strengthened digital proposition was underpinned by a 31% growth in e-commerce order volume with strong profitability turnaround.

Retail Media

DFI launched our own Retail Media network in the first quarter of 2024. Initial performance has been encouraging, with more than 100 targeted marketing campaigns sold in less than a year since the launch, supported by strong sales acceleration in the second half. We have partnered with leading suppliers such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Reckitt. Importantly, the integrated online and offline advertising proposition for Retail Media has supported the improved Return on Ad Spend for our supplier partners. We are in the early days of a potentially significant source of profit to invest in the business.

People Led

In alignment with our strategic framework, we refined our organisation structure in the second half of 2023 by moving accountability to a format structure, thereby improving agility while reducing overhead costs. Throughout 2024, we have been focused on deeply embedding our values, underpinned by our purpose statement across the Group. We have reduced spans and layers within the organisation to streamline operations and expedite decision making. Diversity representation across formats has been significantly improved to ensure local relevancy of decision-making to customers. We have strengthened our leadership succession planning and development with a meaningfully improved team member engagement score, supported by a new incentive structure for senior management that aligns with shareholder interests, based on total shareholder return and business performance targets.

Shareholder Driven

Our strategic framework has been developed with the primary aim of improving shareholder returns. We have approached capital allocation in a disciplined manner, both from a capex and working capital management perspective. Over the course of the year, we executed the divestment of a number of company-owned properties, which has supported a US$150 million reduction in net debt at the end of 2024.

Concurrently, the Group continues to execute M&A transactions in a manner that is accretive to return on capital and total shareholder return based on a strategic review of our businesses in 2024. In June 2024, the Group completed the divestment of the Hero Supermarket business in Indonesia. Post-completion, DFI’s operations in Indonesia has fully pivoted to the Guardian and IKEA businesses. In September 2024, the Group announced the divestment of its entire stake in Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd. This transaction was subsequently completed in February 2025. The Group is in a net cash position following the completion of the Yonghui transaction.

2024 PERFORMANCE

The Group reported total revenue from subsidiaries in 2024 of US$8.9 billion, down 3% year-on-year. However, excluding the impact of a significant tobacco tax increase in Hong Kong, the divestment of our Malaysia Food business in 2023 and Hero Supermarket operation in Indonesia, operating revenue was largely stable. This broadly represents market share gains in all formats except IKEA.

Total revenue for the Group, including 100% of associates and joint ventures, was US$24.9 billion, down 6% compared to 2023, largely due to lower sales at Yonghui. Total underlying profit attributable to shareholders was US$201 million for the year, up 30% year-on-year.

The Group reported subsidiaries underlying profit attributable to shareholders of US$158 million for the full year, 42% higher than the prior year. This was driven by significant earnings recovery in Singapore Food and favourable product mix shift towards non-cigarette categories in our Convenience business, partially offset by lower contribution from Home Furnishings as a result of weak property market activity and intensifying competition.